Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, are to meet officials of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the failure of the corporation to make accurate remittances to the Federal Allocation Account Committee (FAAC) in the month June.

The development had compelled FAAC headed by Adeosun to reject the questionable remittances made by the corporation and consequently halt the sharing of the monthly collectible revenues between the federal government and states.

Against this background, three governors, Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abubabakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Adeosun met the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in the State House yesterday to determine the way forward on the development.

At the meeting, it was resolved that given the importance of the issue at stake, the president and the minister would meet the officials of the NNPC with a view to getting to the root of the matter and also find a solution to the debacle.