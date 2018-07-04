Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Christiana Association of Nigeria (CAN), Katsina State chapter, has condemned the wanton killings of innocent villagers in restive communities of Barakin-Ladi, Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the culprits to book immediately.

It also disclosed that the killings were no longer mere herders and farmers clash but deliberate attempt to conquer and occupy the land of the people’s ancestral heritage.

The state CAN Chairman, Rev. Nelson Onyekachukwu, who stated this in an interview with THISDAY yesterday, said Katsina State CAN noted with great pains the dastardly attacks on some local government areas in Plateau State by the herdsmen militias.

He said the current security challenges confronting Plateau, Borno, Benue, Taraba and Zamfara States were clear indication that the country lacks security architecture.

According to him, “What happened in Plateau State is a clear indication that we don’t have security in Nigeria. It is a big shame and a disgrace to our security men for hundreds of lives to be killed while the perpetrators went away.

“Not only in Plateau State, also Taraba, Benue, Zamfara and Borno State are not exempted. Everyday we hear of different killings. What we keep asking ourselves is, do we still have government in Nigeria? For me, we don’t have government in Nigeria anymore.”

The Katsina CAN boss further said the unholy act was a systematic genocide, and that it is perceived as a deliberate attempt to destroy the cultural heritage of the affected states.

He, however, called on international communities to come to the aid of the affected states, adding that the security personnel seem to be incapable of contending with the challenges.

Onyekachukwu who lauded the Plateau State Government for the relative peace it has restored to the state in the last three years, challenged security agencies in the country to bring the ongoing ‘madness’ in the affected communities to an end.