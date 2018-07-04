The Benin Club has commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for its developmental strides, particularly in job creation, education and agriculture sectors.

President of the club, Sir Ade Edeki, who led other officials and members of the club on a courtesy visit to the governor, at Government House in Benin City, said the achievements were laudable and have brought hope to Edo people and residents.

Edeki described the leadership style of the governor, who is the patron of the club as people-oriented.

“We commend you for your achievements so far especially in the areas of education reform in the state, for creating jobs for our people, repositioning the agriculture sector and for assisting security agencies to do their jobs better,” Edeki said.

He urged the state government to deploy Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to flash points in the state as part of the new security architecture of the state.

The president also intimated the governor of the club’s plan to organise a Governor’s Games that would feature several sporting events, as part of the club’s plan to engage Edo youths in creative ventures.

Obaseki congratulated the new executive members of the Benin Club on their victory and urged them to hit the ground running and execute impactful projects for the club.

The governor expressed his delight at the proposed Governor’s Games and assured that the state’s commissioner for youths and special duties would work out modalities for the sporting events.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a birthday card by officials of the club to the governor, whose birthday was on Sunday, July 1.