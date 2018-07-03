The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has announced that the third edition of West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC), the widest and largest gathering of oil industry players in West Africa will hold from 23-24 January 2019.

PETAN said in a statement that the choice of Lagos as venue of the conference followed the huge positive feedback from the second edition which took place in February last year.

“WAIPEC stands as not only the largest event in the centre of Nigeria’s oil and gas hub, but also the only truly industry-led event, held in partnership with the country’s petroleum sector, a statement from the organisers read.

It added: “Its content and proceedings are driven by an esteemed steering committee and speakers, representing a cross section of key stakeholders and the most senior representatives from the West African oil and gas industry, delivering high level strategic sessions and discussions on game changing solutions, combined with an international exhibition.”

Now the biggest industry event for the region, more than 6000 visitors with business interests throughout Nigeria and the West Africa region took part in the 2nd WAIPEC in 2018. The world-class conference fielded 50 industry leaders and global experts on an insightful programme which was held alongside the exhibition with 83 companies showcasing their products and services and generating meetings with thousands of invested industry professionals.

“WAIPEC’S mission is to promote the region’s oil and gas industry, seek best practice, explore new technologies and develop commercial opportunities for business and international investment.

Building on the success of its previous two editions, the programme will again be driven by an esteemed steering committee of key stakeholders from across the industry.

Through topical debates and speaker sessions, WAIPEC 2019 will offer direct access to the primary stakeholders and key players in Nigerian and West African supply and value chains. Across two days, speakers and delegates will have the opportunity to participate within business, technical and special focus sessions, providing critical insights into Nigeria and West Africa’s hydrocarbon businesses.”