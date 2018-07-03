Under Teacher’s diary

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Ane Isiobe International Foundation has revealed plans to award scholarships to students of public primary and secondary schools in Abuja, in a bid to encourage and motivate them.

The President, Dr. Stephen Osiobe, who made this known at the group’s outreach at Pilot Science Primary School, Gwagwalada, said the scholarship programme would cover the expenses for common entrance examination for those in primary schools and for school certificate examination and NECO for those in secondary schools when they apply online.

He said the aim of the outreach was to motivate the students and let them realise that they are cared for. The foundation donated over a thousand books to over 300 primary five pupils in the school.

“You are at the starting line of life journey and will meet with lots of people on this great journey called life. One of the fundamental wisdom to hold on to is that every action has its opposite reaction and life is 10 per cent of what happens to you and 90 per cent of how you react. If you apply yourself to the task before you; follow the right path seriously and uprightly without allowing anything to distract you, you will achieve your goal and live happily.”

He urged the students to believe in themselves, work hard to become future leaders and add value to the society.

Receiving the donation, the Head Teacher of the school, Ahmed Shan-Galo thanked the organisation and promised to ensure that they are put to good use.

He appealed to other NGOs and government to assist public schools so as to ameliorate their challenges, which include lack of furniture, books and insecurity caused by hoodlums vandalising the schools and carting away the little they have.

The foundation was founded in 2015 with the mission to increase public understanding of the benefit of supporting educational advancement and supporting a child that has the desire in getting a sound education.