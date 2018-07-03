Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police has arrested two, Igwe Ejike and Stephen Osita, 53, for unlawful possession of 30 cartons of Tramadol 100mg capsules at Trade-fair area of Lagos.

The police disclosed that on Saturday 29 June this year, at 7:30am or thereabouts, a team of policemen attached to Trade-fair Division intercepted a Scania 220 truck with Reg. No FST-45-OD on a stop-and-search operation.

The truck was said to have been loaded with 30 Cartons of Tramadol 100mg capsules neatly concealed under motor spare parts.

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said that despite how carefully the drugs were concealed, the eagle eyed police operatives detected the illegal consignment.

“The driver of the truck, Ejike of No 2 Green Land Street Olorunshogo, Badagry and his conductor, Osita were apprehended and the truck recovered for further investigation,”

According to Ejike, as a transporter, he meets different clients when he visits different parts of the country. “When you travel to any part of the state, there are some people who are agents.

“The owners of the goods told me it was all spare parts that had in their goods. As a transporter, I travel down to Onitsha. And as for the agent, I’ve given the police every information they need,” he expressed.

On how he was arrested, Ejike told newsmen that the owners packed the Tramadol well in his vehicle and lied that it was motor spare parts. “This is not the only thing we are carrying in my vehicle. There are other bags. And different individuals own them. It is just a waybill.”

Continuing, he added that it was when the police stopped their vehicles and searched the bags that they realised there was more than the supposed spare parts. “In some they found Tramadol, in others they found spare parts.”

Meanwhile, Osita – the conductor of the bus – admitted that nothing of such nature had happened before! “I’m the conductor and I’ve been working with Ejike for over four years. This has never happened before.”

This is the second we have loaded from that agent’s pit. “ He paid N70,000 for us to take the goods to his contact in Lagos. There is a place at Trade-fair where we offload the goods and the owners would come and carry their things.”

Therefore, the CP warned that the command would not rest on its oars until “Our streets are rid of hard drugs. The reward for hard work is hard work. Our children must be saved from the evil effects of illicit drugs. Suspects will definitely have their day in the court of law”.