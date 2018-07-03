Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also expressed dismay at the high number of uncollected PVCs in Enugu state, saying the situation would adversely affect the state in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in chare of the state, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu,who spoke yesterday during a the commission’s meeting with the leadership of state Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairmen of all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Council of Traditional Rulers, reiterated the commission’s preparedness to conduct credible election next year.

He noted that 206,098 of the PVCs are yet to be collected despite the fact that presidential election is about 228 days away.

Ononamadu said of the 206,098 uncollected PVCs, 98, 208 PVCs were old PVCs, while 107, 890 PVCs were new ones.

“The total of uncollected old PVCs stands at 98,208 from 142,922 that we were handed over to him on resumption of office. On 11th of May, 2018, INEC Enugu State received the 2017 Registered Voters’ PVC s from INEC headquarters with total number of 132,277.

“So far 24,387 have been collected leaving a balance of 107, 890. What this means is that the total of uncollected PVCs both old and new stand at 206,098.”

He said that a total of 1,865,759 voters have been registered in Enugu state currently when combined with 1,429,221 registered voters in 2015, with continuous voters registrations (CVR) of 422,997 and transfer of 4,541.”