Following a successful outing at the recently concluded OPEC Seminar, Oando is set to lead conversations at West Africa’s largest oil and gas gathering, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference (NOG) in Abuja from today, July 2 – 5 themed: ‘Driving the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Toward Sustainable Development & Growth’.

The Group Chief Executive (GCE) of the company, Adewale Tinubu will be speaking on the topic ‘Investing in the Future of Nigeria for Sustained Economic Development and Growth.’ .

The event is set to host dignitaries including the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo who will officially open the conference and the Secretary General, OPEC, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo who will give a keynote address at the event. Also in attendance will be Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources; according to Kachikwu: “The Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference & Exhibition is an important event in the Nigeria oil and gas industry calendar. As such, I am delighted to participate in discussing the current state of our industry and discuss the roadmap for moving the industry forward.”