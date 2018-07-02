Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has rescued, Pa Michael Obi, the father of Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi, less than 72-hours after he was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

Obi and his driver one Ishaya John were rescued by operatives of the 9th Mile Division of Enugu Police unhurt in Egede Udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa Road Enugu.

A statement issued by the police command, Monday night and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed that the duo were rescued hale and hearty at about 2:30pm on Monday and Pa Michael Obi and the driver have rejoined their family.

It was gathered that Pa Michael Obi and and driver were allegedly abducted along Makurdi Enugu road in the afternoon of last Friday on his way from Jos in his grey coloured Toyota Prado SUV with registration number MUS 604CG. They were said to have been taken to unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of N10 million before the operatives acting on intelligence swooped on them where a gun duel ensued which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued.

Pa Michael Obi’s vehicle was equally recovered.

According to the statement, Pa Michael Obi commended the response and efforts of the police which led to their rescue.

He thanked the Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, and his operatives insisting that he is happy with the operatives’ performance.

“I’m alive and healthy. I thank the commissioner of police and the police operatives for their efforts which led to our rescue,” Obi reportedly said.

At the office of the commissioner of police, a team of doctors from the police medical unit were seen conducting medical check on Pa Michael Obi and also confirmed that he was hale and hearty.

The state police command has appealed to members of the public, particularly hospital owners and operators, to watch out for any one with bullet wound and report to the police.

Meanwhile, full scale investigations have commenced into the incident.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Danmallam Mohammed has applauded the efforts of his operatives and that of the members of the public for their timely and useful information.