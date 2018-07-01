Raven Energy Limited (Raven) the Nigerian subsidiary of Raven Resources Group, a global player in the Oil, Gas, and Power industry has signed an exclusive Technical Services & Marketing Agreement (TSMA) with Emirates National Oil Company Limited (ENOC); a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain.

Raven Resources Group is a multi-national oil and gas investment company with interests ranging from marketing and distribution of petroleum products, oilfield equipment manufacturing, commodities trading, and deployment of power generation infrastructure.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, refining, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use.

At the recent signing in Dubai, UAE, Chairman and CEO for Raven, Adeniyi Makanjuola, said, “This is a major development for Raven and provides a strategic partnership with a global industry leader that will not only strengthen the infrastructure locally available but will also provide additional cost savings and enhanced productivity by reducing turnaround times.”

Group CEO, ENOC, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, said: “Expanding our operations in Nigeria underlines our strategic international growth plans as we continuously look for opportunities to grow our business with our partners. Today, we supply in excess of 2.8 Million US Gallon of jet fuel per day to a diversified portfolio of clients in the UAE and internationally.

“We’ve successfully forged many collaborations and our partnership with Raven Aviation is one that we take pride in. We hope to continue exploring future opportunities to elevate the aviation fuel infrastructure, while expanding capabilities in the African market.”

ENOC Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a workforce of over 11,000 employees.

The Group’s local aviation operations provides more than 55 per cent of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines linking its storage terminals in Jebel Ali to the airport. The Group has also announced plans to extend a 16-kilometre jet fuel pipeline to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South, to meet the expected increase in airport traffic through the UAE to more than 25 million visitors by 2020.

ENOC currently provides jet fuel to 150 airports across 24 countries around the globe. The group also provides technical service assistance along with aircraft liability insurance to further enhance customer value proposition.

Over the last five years, ENOC has established a strong presence in the aviation sector internationally with over 70 per cent growth in its network, providing jet fuel to over 80 customers across airports in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe. The new alliance between ENOC and Raven stands to serve the highly competitive market across the oil and gas value chain in Nigeria.