Urgent state matters have forced President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya to deploy his Foreign Affairs cabinet secretary, Monica Juma, to represent him at the African Union (AU) Summit in Mauritania.

The President was being represented at the 31st ordinary session of the assembly of African Union (AU) heads of state and government on July 1 and 2.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has been held back by urgent state matters and will not attend the African Union Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania. The President has deployed Dr. Amb. Monica Juma, CS for Foreign Affairs, to lead Kenya’s delegation to the summit this weekend,” said State House said on Saturday.

The 2018 theme for the summit is “Winning the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa’s transformation”.

The AU summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the AU, peace and security on the continent.

The summit will also discuss developments related to the African continental free trade area, the African common position on negotiations of a new co-operation agreement between the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) developing countries, and the European Union (EU) post-2020, and the adoption of the 2019 African Union budget.

Participating heads of state and government are expected to receive proposals on ways to end violence and crises in different parts of the region, including in South Sudan. (NAN)