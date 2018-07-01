Ugo Aliogo

The Head of Public Relations, Coca-Cola, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, has the desire of the company to use the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup to promote brand love and unity, stating that the participation of the Super Eagles at the World Cup was a great moment for the company and its numerous consumers.

Onyemelukwe who disclosed this recently in Lagos during the last group game of Group D between Nigeria and Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, noted that as part of the company’s commitment to support the growth of football, they have put place viewing centres across 64 locations in the country.

She also stated that the initiative is aimed at bringing the world cup actions live to the doorsteps of their consumers, adding that it is also part of their desire to ensure that their consumers have the feel for a football season such as this.

She further stated that as the official drink partner of the Super Eagles, they have signed a five years contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to support all the national teams in the country and the official theme song was Issa goal remix produced by Slimcase.

Onyemelukwe further noted that they are a company that loves to create active lifestyle through the use of their brands, adding that the terms of the contract was purely therefore she stated what they want to achieve is to ensure that they identify with football, and use it in promoting active lifestyle.

According to her, “For the past 10 years we have been sponsoring Copa cola which is football at the grassroots where identify young talents, we have young talents who have been identified at stage and gone to international level. Wilfred Ndidi who plays for Leicester in the English Premiership is an example of that, he came from Copa Cola.

“This is a step in terms of getting involved with all the national teams in Nigeria, you can see that we are back with identifying with all levels. In the next five years, we will see an integral part of coca cola supporting these teams in the country. For every initiative there are always hitches, but we learn move on and get better. When we started at the initial stage they were hitches. But we learnt some great lessons.”