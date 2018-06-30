By Bennett Oghifo

The Executives of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has presented a plaque of honour to Prof Jasper Jumbo, a front line crusader for the development of the Niger Delta region.

The organization honoured him with the Sarduana Leadership Award as the “Sarkuwan Matasan Arewa” meaning the shied of the Northern Youth, in recognition of his selfless services to humanity.

Presenting the award to him in his Port Harcourt residence, the youth leaders said: “Prof Jumbo is an emancipator of the common people, being the voice of the voiceless, helper to the helpless and his contribution towards human capacity building is second to none in the Niger Delta. He is a man of many sides that can only be described based on the side one sees. Your indelible contributions to the Niger Delta will forever be in the annals of history as an emancipator to the region.

“This kind-hearted individual has given so much to his society in terms of employment, scholarship helping the less privileged and always putting up blue print that will better the lives of his immediate environment and the nation at large.”

In his response Prof Jumbo, a former aide to the late Dr K.O. Mbadiwe and Mazi S.G. Ikoku in the 2nd Republic, Director, Sustainable Development Agriculture and Environment Rivers State for the UNDP Regional Consultant Skills Acquisition Programme Rivers State Petroleum and Agency, Niger Delta Development Commission etc, expressed his gratitude to the Northern Youths for honouring him and pledged his continued support to various human development projects that uplift mankind in the country.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria is a body of youths from the 19 Northern States including the FCT, saddled with the responsibility of fostering peaceful co-existence, building, training and celebrating good leadership in the nation at large.