Young, vibrant and talented Yannick Philippe is not ready to let this guard down and be swallowed by the struggles of a budding music act. The UK-based based Nigerian aspiring music star has got all it takes to turn Nigerian Snoop Dog in few years. In this chat with Tosin Clegg , the soft-spoken rapper bares it all on his challenges, inspirations, music label and lots more

Tell us about your career…

I have been in the industry for about five years now, dropping singles and shooting videos. I do Hip-hop, Rap music, Afropop and anything that I can vibe to.

Are you currently under any label or management?

My record label is called Yannick Philippe Music Group and my management is run by my manager. Right now I have a collabo with Terry Tha Rapman and Pherow, but I’m already planning to work with Mode9 on a new single which I believe is going to be a big hit. I’m also currently working on an EP of six songs.

Why the choice of music?

Because I grew up listening to rap music like Tupac, Snoop Dog, Mode9, Terry Tha Rapman and more. I got used to their music and started doing it. Asides music, I have a Higher Diploma in filmmaking and acting for TV/Film in Paris and London.

When do you intend to drop your next album?

Before the end of the year. Also, my parents are my biggest fans. My dad and mum have always been in full support.

What are the challenges you’ve faced as an upcoming act?

If you are not popular yet, no one wants to know you until you ‘blow’. Too many free shows to expose yourself and it’s not easy on me at all.