On Judicial Rascality: When Judges Defy the Court Above Them and Lawyers Who Enable Them

This incisive article by Dr Eyimofe Atake, SAN examines the recent proceedings in Justice Peter Lifu’s court vis-à-vis the deregistration of some political parties, despite the Court of Appeal’s order staying proceedings in the case until their determination of a pending appeal in the matter. The article is focused on institutional reform rather than any personal attack, but firmly and clearly states the expectations from judicial officers in such circumstances, as well as Lawyers and Senior Advocates

Introduction

The administration of justice in any constitutional democracy rests upon a foundation of hierarchy, discipline, and the unqualified obligation of every court to obey the orders of the court above it. When a Judge deliberately flouts that obligation, he does not merely commit a legal error, he strikes at the very architecture of the rule of law. It is that species of conduct that demands the most unsparing condemnation. But, the Judge who commits the error does not always act alone. Behind him, there is often a Lawyer, and sometimes a senior one, who has provided the vehicle, the processes, and the arguments that made the error possible. Both must be called to account, and it is the purpose of this piece to do so.

Background

The recent proceedings before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, arising from the matter concerning the deregistration of five political parties, namely the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Action Peoples Party (APP), the Action Alliance (AA), the Accord Party (AP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has brought this problem into sharp and uncomfortable public focus. It is important to state at the outset, that this piece takes no position on the merits of the deregistration proceedings, or on the political fortunes of any of the parties concerned. The point of principle engaged here transcends any particular party or political interest. What is in issue is the integrity of the judicial process, and the constitutional obligation of every court to obey the orders of the court above it.

On 22 May, 2026, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal comprising Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko, and Oyejoju O. Oyewumi made an express order in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026, staying further proceedings in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026 before the Federal High Court, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal. That order was enrolled, signed by the Deputy Registrar of the court, and communicated to all parties. Notwithstanding that subsisting order, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja proceeded to deliver judgement in the matter. It is further reported that a Lawyer sought to bring the Court of Appeal order to the attention of the learned Judge before the judgement was delivered. The Judge was therefore, not merely aware of the order in a general sense, he was confronted with it, and he proceeded regardless.

A separate three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice A. B. Mohammed found it necessary to condemn that conduct in the strongest terms available to it, characterising it as the gravest form of judicial misconduct, a brazen violation of the hierarchy of the court and the 1999 Constitution, and the highest form of judicial impertinence. The panel further invoked the Supreme Court’s own characterisation of such conduct, namely that a Judge who acts in this manner is unfit for the Bench, and that it amounts to judicial rascality. A stay of execution was granted, and the judgement rendered unenforceable.

This piece does not set out to make a personal example of Justice Lifu, nor of any individual Judge. The members of the Bench include some men and women of learning and distinction, and it would be unfair and ungenerous to reduce a discussion of this gravity to the castigation of any one judicial officer. The concern here is larger and, it is ventured, more urgent than that.

The conduct that attracted the Court of Appeal’s censure in this instance, is not an isolated aberration. It is a recurring and deeply troubling feature of judicial practice in Nigeria, one that the legal community and the institutions of judicial governance have for too long addressed with insufficient resolve. And, it is a problem that has two equally culpable faces: the Judge who defies the order of the court above him, and the Lawyer who furnishes him with the means and the arguments to do so.

The Judicial Dimension

Time and time again, when an appeal has been entered in the Court of Appeal in respect of proceedings before a lower court, Judges of the lower court continue to adjudicate on the very matter that is the subject of that appeal. They take evidence. They make rulings. They deliver judgements of far-reaching consequence, as though the appeal had never been filed and the appellate court had never spoken. This pattern of conduct is inimical to the integrity of the appellate process, and must be confronted directly.

The problem manifests, across a spectrum. At one end are those Judges who, though no express order of stay has been made by the appellate court, continue to deal with the substantive issues that form the subject-matter of the appeal without adequate regard for the implications of the pending appellate proceedings. The proper course, as a matter of sound judicial practice and basic constitutional fidelity, is for a lower court Judge to stay his hand in relation to those issues pending the determination of the appeal, at least where proceeding could prejudice the subject-matter of the appeal or render it nugatory. If the appellate court ultimately finds in favour of the Appellant, orders made by the lower court in the interim may create hardship and irreversible consequences that no subsequent order can adequately remedy.

At the other and far more serious end of the spectrum, are those Judges who not only know that an appeal is pending, but who are aware of a specific and express order made by the appellate court directing them to suspend proceedings, and who proceed regardless. It is this category that attracts the characterisation of judicial rascality that the Supreme Court has employed, and it is this category that demands the most serious institutional response. A Judge in that position, cannot claim ignorance. He cannot claim honest error. He cannot invoke judicial independence as a shield, because judicial independence has never meant, and cannot mean, independence from the constitutional hierarchy of courts. It means independence from improper external influence. It does not confer upon any Judge, any licence to disregard an order of a superior court, made in the lawful exercise of that court’s supervisory constitutional jurisdiction.

It must be stated plainly: a Judge who is aware of a stay order made by the Court of Appeal and who proceeds to conduct proceedings, make rulings, or deliver judgement in defiance of that order is acting in a manner that the Supreme Court has described as rendering him unfit for the Bench. The pronouncements made in such circumstances are not merely voidable. They are void. They have no legal effect. But, their legal nullity does not exhaust the mischief they cause. They create confusion. They cause hardship to the parties who relied upon the appellate court’s intervention. They communicate to litigants and to the public at large, that court orders are negotiable, and that the appellate process may be circumvented by the simple expedience of a determined Judge acting quickly enough to present the higher court with a fait accompli.

Judges must learn, and learn firmly, how to take their hands off a case when an appeal has been entered. This is not a counsel of timidity, or an invitation to judicial passivity. It is a counsel of constitutional fidelity. The moment a competent appeal is lodged in the Court of Appeal in respect of a matter before a lower court, the lower court Judge’s role in relation to that matter is, at minimum, substantially circumscribed. Where the Court of Appeal has gone further and made an express order of stay, there is nothing further to consider, and no discretion to exercise. The order must be obeyed. That obligation is absolute and unconditional. A Judge’s personal convictions about the correct outcome of the litigation before him are wholly irrelevant, once the court above him has ordered him to stand down. The system of appellate review exists precisely because no Judge, however learned and however experienced, is immune from error. A Judge who proceeds in defiance of a stay order is not expressing confidence in his own judgement. He is denying the appellate court, the opportunity to perform the function the Constitution assigns to it. That is an act, not of judicial courage, but of judicial insubordination, and it must be called by its proper name.

The Legal Dimension

A Judge does not, in the ordinary course, proceed in defiance of an appellate court order in a vacuum. Behind every such pronouncement there is almost invariably a Lawyer, or Lawyers, who filed the processes that brought the matter before the court, who appeared and addressed the Judge, and who proffered arguments designed to persuade the Judge to proceed, notwithstanding the existence of the stay order. The Lawyer who does this is not an innocent bystander, to the constitutional mischief that follows. He is an active and indispensable participant in it. Without his processes and his advocacy, the Judge would have had no vehicle through which to commit the error. In the most meaningful sense, the Lawyer who induces a lower court Judge to proceed in defiance of an appellate court order, is a co-author of the judicial rascality that follows, even if it is the Judge who ultimately bears its name in the law reports.

It is of course necessary to draw an important distinction here. A Judge is not a passive instrument, to be played by whatever Lawyer happens to appear before him. Every Judge is a mature, learned, and experienced judicial officer who has taken a solemn oath to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That oath is not a ceremony. It is a lifelong professional and constitutional commitment. A Judge who has taken that oath, and who is presented with processes inviting him to proceed in defiance of an order of a superior court, is not without resources. He knows the law, or ought to. He knows his obligations. He knows that the order of the appellate court is binding upon him and that no argument of Counsel, however ingenious, can relieve him of the obligation to obey it. If a Lawyer appears before him and urges him to proceed in defiance of a stay order, the Judge’s duty is clear: he must decline, he must record the existence of the order, and he must stay his hand. A Judge of sufficient learning and character will do precisely that, and will do so without hesitation.

Indeed, the facts of the very case that prompted this discussion make the point with particular force. It is reported that a Lawyer sought to bring the Court of Appeal’s order, to the attention of the learned Judge. The Judge did not pause, to consider the implications. He proceeded, regardless of his own motion, to deliver judgement. That fact strips away entirely any argument that the Judge was led astray by the advocacy of Counsel. In that instance, there was no leading astray. There was a deliberate and unilateral judicial act taken in full knowledge of, and in conscious defiance of, the appellate court’s order. The culpability in that case is therefore, the Judge’s alone, and it is the more serious for that reason. The Lawyer who drew the order to the Judges’s attention, cannot be faulted. He did what professional duty required of him.

The susceptibility of a Judge to the advocacy of a Lawyer in a situation where the law is clear and the obligation unambiguous is not, in any event, a mitigation of judicial

responsibility. It is an additional indictment. Judges are not impressionable. They are not junior members of the Bar, who may be forgiven for deferring to a more experienced advocate. They are sworn officers of the Constitution, appointed after years of professional formation, and they are expected to bring to every sitting the independence of mind and the constitutional consciousness that their office demands. A Judge who allows himself to be persuaded by Counsel to defy an appellate court order has not merely been misled, he has made a conscious choice to abandon his constitutional obligations, and he must be held to account for that choice in full.

The Culpability of the Bar

None of this is to say that the Bar escapes scrutiny. It does not. The duty of a legal practitioner, is not confined to his client. He owes a duty to the court, and to the administration of justice as a whole. These are not rhetorical flourishes. They are enforceable professional obligations enshrined in the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners. A Lawyer who, knowing that an appeal is pending and that a superior court has made an order staying proceedings, nonetheless files processes in the lower court and appears before the Judge to urge him to proceed, has actively subverted the constitutional order. He has used his professional standing, as a vehicle for the destruction of the very appellate process whose integrity he is professionally bound to uphold. This indictment falls with particular and unsparing force, upon senior members of the Bar.

A person who has attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has been recognised by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee as having demonstrated, among other things, a mastery of the law and a commitment to its integrity. For such a person to appear before a lower court and argue that it should proceed in the face of a stay order, is a profound betrayal of the rank he holds and the obligations that accompany it. It is not open to a Senior Advocate, to plead that he was merely acting on his client’s instructions. Every advocate, and most especially every Senior Advocate, owes duties that transcend his client’s immediate interests. Those duties include the duty not to mislead the court, and the duty not to subvert the administration of justice. Advising and appearing in support of proceedings that fly in the face of an appellate court’s order, violates both duties simultaneously. Seniority in this context must be treated as an aggravating factor in the assessment of culpability, not as a shield against it. The Nigerian Bar Association and the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria must be prepared to say so plainly, and to act upon it with the same resolve that one calls upon the National Judicial Council to bring to bear upon errant Judges. The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has jurisdiction to inquire into the conduct of practitioners, and to impose sanctions up to and including striking off the roll. Conduct that actively subverts the constitutional hierarchy of courts and induces judicial officers to violate their oaths, is conduct incompatible with the status of a legal practitioner. It falls squarely within that jurisdiction, and that jurisdiction must be exercised without hesitation, and without regard to the professional standing of the practitioner concerned.

Conclusion

The persistence of this twin problem, judicial defiance of appellate court orders on the one hand and professional enablement of that defiance on the other, points to a failure of institutional accountability on two fronts simultaneously. Verbal condemnation by the Court of Appeal, however forceful and however warranted, has plainly not proven sufficient to deter recurrence on the judicial side. Equally, the absence of consistent professional discipline has emboldened Lawyers who know, or ought to know that what they are doing is professionally unconscionable.

The National Judicial Council and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, must each discharge their respective responsibilities with greater consistency and

resolve. Where a Judge has proceeded in knowing defiance of an appellate court order, the matter goes directly to his fitness to continue to hold judicial office. Where a Lawyer has appeared before a lower court and argued in support of proceedings that fly in the face of a superior court’s order, the matter goes directly to his fitness to continue to hold his practising certificate. Neither institution should treat the seniority or the standing of the officer or practitioner concerned, as a reason for restraint. It should treat it as a reason for greater vigilance.

A Judiciary whose members obey the orders of superior courts only when they find it personally convenient to do so, is not a Judiciary worthy of the name. A Bar whose members use their professional skills to subvert the appellate process, is not a Bar worthy of the trust the public reposes in it. The distinction between a court of law and an instrument of individual will, and between a profession and a trade, lies precisely in the unconditional submission of every participant in the legal system to the

hierarchical constitutional order. That submission is not optional. It is the very foundation upon which the authority of every court and the integrity of every advocate in this country rests.

The case that has recently attracted the Court of Appeal’s condemnation must therefore, serve as more than a cautionary tale. It must serve as a catalyst: for judicial discipline, for professional accountability, and for the restoration of the constitutional order that both the Bench and the Bar exist to uphold.

Eyimofe Atake, SAN, PhD (Cantab)

Introducing the Six Contestants for NBA General Secretary

Come July 20th, 2026, Nigerian Lawyers will be voting their choice candidates for various national offices of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The office of General Secretary is without doubt, one of the most strategic and the most highly contested. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, in the usual tradition of THISDAY LAWYER, last weekend, asked the six contestants Okey Ohagba, Barth Okoye-Aniche Afam Okeke, Dr Rapulu Nduka, Chidi Ezenwafor and Nnaebuka Onyebuchi Nwaeze, to speak to Nigerian Lawyers about their plans on how they will run the National Secretariat of the NBA if they get elected

1. Kindly, tell us briefly about your career as a legal practitioner, what roles, if any, you may have played in the NBA in the past, and what support you have given to our Association

2. The office of the General Secretary is often described as the “Engine Room” of the Nigerian Bar Association, given its critical role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the National Secretariat. What specific skills and experiences do you possess that equip you to effectively shoulder this weighty responsibility?

3. With over 130 NBA Branches spread across 36 States and the FCT, it’s no doubt a huge logistics challenge navigating and administering this number of Branches. What mechanism do intend to deploy to surmount these challenges?

4. Disseminating minutes of National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings and other critical reports, has been a persistent challenge for many past General Secretaries, leading to frequent complaints from members about the length of time it takes to make information available to members. That gap in communication has always stood out like a sore thumb. How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?

5. In the past few administrations, there has been a noticeable no-love-lost relationship between the NBA President and General Secretary. How would you handle your relationship with the President and other national officers?

6. Artificial Intelligence and digital tools have become integral to modern legal practice. Running an efficient National Secretariat therefore, demands a technologically proficient General Secretary, particularly as a good number of NBA members are of the Gen-Z generation. Do you consider yourself sufficiently IT-savvy to meet the demands of this office, and how would you leverage technology if elected?

7. Many Lawyers continue to complain about the prolonged delays in processing Stamp and Seal applications, with some waiting for several months. How do you intend to tackle this longstanding challenge if elected as General Secretary?

8. Lawyers frequently report difficulties in obtaining Continuous Legal Education (CLE) points for programmes they have attended. This has often been linked to the Secretariat’s inability to efficiently monitor and record participation. How would you address this issue, if elected?

9. What level of confidence do you have in the ECNBA to deliver a credible, free and fair election that will usher you into office?

10. What legacy would you like to leave as NBA General Secretary, and how will you measure the success of your two-year tenure?

Okey Leo Ohagba – I’ll ensure Lawyers can resolve all queries, at the click of a button on the NBA portal

1) My name is Okey Leo Ohagba. I was called to the Bar in 2007. I am a Notary Public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. My professional life and career trajectory have been defined by service, innovation, and quiet excellence. I learnt the ropes in the firm of N. Ajie & Company of Port Harcourt, and now, I’m Principal Partner in the firm of O. L. Ohagba & Company (Pax et Caritas Chambers), a commercial litigation and ADR consultancy firm in Port Harcourt, established in 2012. I am a Chartered Mediator and Conciliator (ChMC) of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC)

At the NBA level, I have served in various capacities at different times- at both branch and national levels, including, but not limited to, the following;

– National Secretary, NBA Young Lawyers’ Forum Governing Council (2012–2014)

– Member, NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) (2012–2014; 2016–2018; 2020 till date)- Member, NBA Port Harcourt Branch Executive Committee (2012–2014)

– Secretary, NBA Constitution Review Committee, Port Harcourt Branch (2012–2016).

– Member, International Conferences and Opportunities Committee, Port Harcourt Branch (2014–2016)

– Member, Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP), NBA-AGC Owerri (2014)

– Chairman, Sports Sub-Committee, TCCP, NBA-AGC Owerri (2014)

– Member, Local Organising Committee, NBA AGC Port Harcourt (2016)

– Secretary, Transport and Logistics Sub-Committee, NBA AGC Port Harcourt (2016)

– Secretary, Eastern Bar Forum ICT Committee (2016–2019)

– Chairman, Eastern Bar Forum (NBA National Elections Screening Committee) 2022

– First Assistant General Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (2016–2018)

– NBA Representative on the Board of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) (2013–2015)

– Secretary, NBA Port Harcourt Branch Advisory Committee (2022 till date)

– Secretary, NBA Sports Committee (2024 till date)

– Chairman CPC, NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference, Ikeja- Lagos (2023)

– Executive Committee Member, NBA-SPIDEL (2023 – 2024)

– Secretary, NBA-SPIDEL Transition Committee (2025)

– Member, NBA National Litigation Committee (2024 till date)

– Member, Executive Committee, NBA-SPIDEL (2025 till date)

– Member, NBA National Elections Appeals Committee (2020-2022)

– Member, Eastern Bar Forum (EBF)

– Member, International Bar Association (IBA)

– Member, Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA)

– Member, NBA Sections – Section on Business Law (SBL), Section on Legal Practice (SLP) and Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL)

I have served in many Bar Committees, too numerous to mention.

And, I have attended numerous local and international Bar Conferences.

2) When evaluating the experience and requisite skills needed to administer the NBA Secretariat, I stand out as primus inter pares among the contestants for the office of NBA General Secretary. Having served as the 1st Assistant General Secretary of the NBA from 2016 to 2018, I possess an unmatched proximity to the inner workings and institutional memory of the Secretariat. I am IT-savvy and innovative-minded. In a tech-driven world, the NBA Secretariat must innovate to stay in tune with globalisation.

3) Firstly, I must draw your attention to the fact that the NBA now has well over 130 Branches following recent additions. My mission is to advance NBA administration through an innovative e-governance framework that delivers a transparent, responsive, and member-centric Secretariat. I envision an IBA-model Secretariat for the Nigerian Bar Association, complete with all necessary technological and innovative advancements.

I demonstrated this capability at the Corporate Affairs Commission, where I vigorously spearheaded the e-revolution that ended the analogue era of company registration and birthed the present-day, fully automated incorporation processes via CAC Online. This was between 2013 and 2015, when I served as a member of the Board of the CAC, representing the NBA.

4) I have already proven my capacity to tackle these challenges. As the NBA’s 1st Assistant General Secretary (2016–2018), I ensured our administration maintained a consistent record of delivering flawless, accurate minutes for all NEC meetings. This achievement was a direct result of my dexterity and sharp attention to detail, when executing assignments delegated by the General Secretary at the time, Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN. We also introduced the electronic distribution of NEC/AGM bundles before meetings, enabling more robust and qualitative deliberations.

By the special grace of God, I intend to expand on these digital innovations when I assume office as your next General Secretary.

5) Loyal, cordial, respectful and professional.

6) As previously noted, my commitment to innovation and technological advancement remains unyielding. This is precisely why my manifesto is built around establishing an innovative, IT-driven Secretariat, the IBA model. The NBA deserves nothing less, in this era of globalisation. To prove that I walk the talk, and to demonstrate my IT savviness first-hand.

7) Digitalisation is the future. While commending the incumbent administration’s bold launch of the NBA Digital Stamp, I pledge to optimise its efficiency for every Lawyer. We will guarantee instant access to the Digital Stamp, through personalised portal dashboards and the NBA Mobile App. At the same time, we will accelerate manual stamp processing during the transition period. Under my administration, manual stamp delivery will not exceed 72 hours. All relevant departments must be responsive.

8) A dedicated Membership Directorate as proposed in my manifesto, will handle this efficiently.

9) I have confidence in the leadership of the ECNBA, to deliver credible elections that will reflect the will of the people.

10) I look forward to the legacy of a professionalised, innovative, and IT-driven Secretariat that aligns with international best practices, providing seamless accessibility to members globally. I will be fulfilled when Lawyers can resolve all queries at the click of a button on the NBA portal, or via the new NBA Call Centre that I pledge to launch.

Barth Nnaemeka Okoye-Aniche – As an inclusive leader, I will actively partner with our brilliant Gen-Z members to drive the NBA’s digital future

1) My name is Barth Nnaemeka Okoye-Aniche, called to the Bar in 1991 and Principal Partner at Barth Okoye-Aniche & Co. since 1993. With over two decades of NEC experience (2003–2010; 2012–2024), I served as National Welfare Secretary (2006–2008), facilitating the NBA’s rebranding, and as National 3rd Vice President (2008–2010), acting as “Chief Mediator” to resolve Branch crises. My candidacy is built on over 30 years in legal administration, including roles as National Publicity Secretary of the NBA and Eastern Bar Forum.

2) The office of General Secretary requires structural stability, institutional memory, and proven administrative competence.

• Institutional Memory: Having served three terms as a National Officer, I understand the inner workings of the National Secretariat. This eliminates any learning curve.

• Administrative Governance: I have managed diverse national committees, synchronised regional interests within the Eastern Bar Forum (EBF), and executed national policies with precision.

• Crisis Management: As Past Welfare Secretary, I managed nationwide welfare programmes and large-scale national events, sharpening my ability to maintain continuity under pressure.

3) I will blend practical communication with targeted tech upgrades:

• Hybrid Communication: We will deploy a secure cloud Branch portal alongside a low-data WhatsApp Helpdesk, for Branch Secretaries to instantly upload documents and track urgent approvals.

• Zonal Desk Officers: We will assign staff as Zonal Desk Officers (North, East, and West) with direct phone lines for Branch executives, to ensure fast troubleshooting.

• Logistics and Virtual Mediation: We will partner with commercial transport networks, to cut stamp delivery times in half. To resolve Branch disputes quickly, we will deploy instant video-arbitration via Zoom or Teams.

4) We will respect the traditional email approach, but optimise it alongside modern digital pathways:

•48-Hour Executive Summaries: My Secretariat will blast a concise, bulleted “NEC Executive Summary Email” within 48 hours of every meeting, while verbatim minutes are prepared.

•Website vs Portal: The public NBA Website will host general news. For confidentiality, verbatim minutes and financial reports will reside under a secure “NEC Archive” tab inside the NBA Portal, accessible only via verified lawyer logins.

•Smart Broadcasting: We will utilise official WhatsApp and Telegram channels to broadcast direct, secure portal download links straight to members’ phones.

5) I am uniquely positioned to ensure absolute harmony, because I have long-standing, collaborative relationships with all frontline Presidential aspirants from past service.

•Personal Chemistry: Having executed national tasks alongside the current contenders, there is zero suspicion. We will establish a routine of weekly pre-consultation briefings.

•Constitutional Boundaries: The President is the chief spokesperson, while the General Secretary is the custodian of the Secretariat. My focus remains entirely on administrative precision.

•Collaborative Synergy: I will not micromanage other national officers. I will use my office to provide the logistical and budgetary support that the Publicity, Welfare, and Section Secretaries need to succeed.

6) As an inclusive leader, I will actively partner with our brilliant Gen-Z members to drive the NBA’s digital future:

• Gen-Z Tech Advisory Council: I will set up a team of young, tech-savvy Lawyers to help design, audit, and upgrade our digital workflows.

•Team-First Approach: I will actively listen to and collaborate with younger colleagues who possess advanced technical skills to maintain a modern, paperless Secretariat interface.

•Support Tools: We will introduce a secure document repository on the portal for quick access to basic templates, alongside affordable training webinars on legal tech, data protection, and AI.

7) My administration will eliminate delays, by shifting focus from physical logistics to digital adoption and rapid training.

•Digital Stamp Caravan: The Secretariat will partner with local Branch ICT Committees to run hands-on, step-by-step practical training sessions at monthly meetings.

•Engaging Court Registries: I will directly engage Chief Judges and Court Registrars nationwide, to ensure clear administrative directives are issued to accept documents bearing verified digital stamps.

•Fast-Tracking Physical Applications: For practitioners preferring physical stamps, we will track production on the Portal and dispatch completed sheets in bulk directly to Branch Secretaries using reliable commercial transport networks.

8) I will transform CLE from a punitive burden, into a voluntary, attractive benefit:

•Automated Tracking: We will eliminate manual logs using scannable QR codes, for all national and branch seminars. Points will credit to profiles instantly, upon session conclusion.

•Global Competitiveness: Voluntarily accumulated CLE points will be highlighted on the NBA’s public verified directory, to boost member visibility to international corporate clients.

9) My confidence in the ECNBA, is rooted in my respect for the rule of law. While we cannot ignore past systemic glitches, we must constructively support our institutions.

•Constructive Engagement: I have high confidence, in the character of the ECNBA leadership. My campaign engages them through official channels, to offer proactive solutions.

• Systemic Audits: We encourage the ECNBA to carry out thorough stress tests and independent security audits on the voting portal well ahead of time, to eliminate server failures.

10) I want my legacy to be that of the General Secretary who permanently fixed administrative frictions, and successfully bridged tradition and technology. Success will be measured by four real-world benchmarks:

1. Zero Correspondence Delay: A guaranteed 48-hour response time for routine Branch inquiries via the Zonal Desk system.

2. 80% Digital Stamp Adoption: Drastically reducing physical backlogs through mass training on the digital seal system.

3. Automated Info-Dissemination: Ensuring secure, instant download access to NEC minutes, via the portal archive within 48 hours.

4. Unified National Leadership: Presenting a harmonious, conflict-free administrative partnership that raises the bar for the legal profession.

Afam Okeke – I am also highly focused oriented, technology-conscious, accessible, and results-driven

1) I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003, and have had the privilege of building a rewarding legal career spanning over two decades. Throughout my professional journey, I have remained actively involved in Bar activities, and have consistently contributed to the growth and development of the legal profession.

My most notable service to the Association was when I became the Chairman of the NBA Abuja Branch (Unity Bar), one of the largest and most vibrant Branches of the NBA. Under my leadership, the Branch witnessed increased members engagement, improved welfare initiatives, strengthened institutional structures, and impactful professional programmes.

Beyond my service at the Branch, I have served on several committees, supported Branches and national development activities, mentored young Lawyers, sponsored professional development trainings; and contributed to initiatives that strengthened the NBA as the foremost professional association in Africa.

My commitment to service has always been driven by my belief that the NBA must remain strong, efficient, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of its members.

2) The Office of the General Secretary requires administrative competence, organisational discipline, strategic thinking, effective communication, and the ability to coordinate diverse stakeholders.

As a former Chairman of NBA Abuja Branch, I had the opportunity to successfully manage a large and complex Branch with thousands of members, numerous committees, and multiple programmes running simultaneously and diverse cultural people. This experience has prepared me for greater heights, while executing this role, I had practical knowledge of administration, records management, policy implementation, diverse stakeholder engagements, and that provided the platform for institutional leadership growth within the Branch.

Additionally, I served as Secretary of the NBA Abuja Branch from 2012 to 2014. In that role, I gained first-hand practical experience in the day-to-day administration of a Secretariat.

I am also highly focused oriented, technology-conscious, accessible, and results-driven. These qualities will be essential for ensuring that the National Secretariat functions are efficiently, transparently, and responsively executed to members, Bar Associations (regional and International), Government Institutions and the Public.

It is imperative to highlight that, I understand the office belongs to members and the position is for one of the principal executive officers of the Association.

My responsibilities are combined into various perspectives; it is to ensure strategic oversight with feasible implementations through organisational operations of effectiveness, excellent and seamless service delivery to the members, society and general public.

3) My approach would be to build around decentralisation, digitisation, and coordination.

First, I intend to establish a structured Branch Liaison Framework, where the Branches have a dedicated communication channel with the National Secretariat through the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice Presidents.

Second, there will be need to deploy digital dashboards that allow Branches to track correspondence, requests, approvals, reports, and activities in real time.

Third, quarterly virtual stakeholders’ engagements with Branch Chairmen and Secretaries will be institutionalised, to identify challenges and bridge the communication for a robust system for seamless services.

Members deserve timely access to information. Transparency improves trust, and trust strengthens institutions.

4) This challenge requires both process reform and technology.

If elected, I will ensure clear timelines for the preparation, review, approval, and dissemination of NEC minutes to NEC members.

My target is that draft minutes should be prepared within three to five days of every NEC meeting, and circulated promptly for necessary observations before final publication.

I also intend to deploy digital minute-taking and document management systems, that significantly reduce processing time.

Members deserve timely access to information. Transparency improves trust, and trust strengthens institutions.

5) The NBA Constitution clearly defines the roles of elected officers. My approach will be guided by mutual respect, institutional loyalty, professionalism, and adherence to constitutional responsibilities.

I believe personal differences should never interfere with official duties and service. The success of any administration depends on teamwork.

As General Secretary, I will maintain open communication with the President and all National Officers, offer honest advice, support collective decisions, and always prioritise the interest of the Association above personal considerations.

Strong institutions are built when officers work collectively, while respecting their respective constitutional mandates.

6) Absolutely.

Technology is no longer optional; it is essential for efficient administration.

As General Secretary, I intend to champion a fully digitised National Secretariat. This includes electronic document management, automated correspondence tracking, online Branch reporting systems, virtual meeting integration, techy administrative processes, and improved member communication platforms. I will also support the deployment of technology tools to improve efficiency while maintaining confidentiality, security, and professional ethics.

The future NBA Secretariat must be data-driven, paper-light, responsive, and accessible.

7) The Stamp and Seal process requires urgent reform.

First, I will conduct a comprehensive audit of the current workflow to identify bottlenecks.

Second, I will push for a fully automated application and tracking system, where applicants can monitor progress in real time.

Third, service delivery benchmarks will be established, ensuring that applications are processed within clearly defined timelines.

Fourth, collaboration with Branch leadership will be strengthened to facilitate verification processes where necessary.

Our objective must be simple: no Lawyer should wait for several months for a Stamp and Seal application to be processed.

8) The solution lies in automation and integration. It is also important to note that knowledge is power, and knowledge-based members will have more global participation. I will work closely with NBA-ICLE to establish a centralised digital platform, where attendance at accredited programmes is captured electronically and CLE points are automatically updated. Promote more free CLE training for members for integration.

Participants should be able to log into their member portal, and view accumulated points instantly.

This will eliminate unnecessary delays, reduce disputes, improve record accuracy, and enhance confidence in the CLE system.

9) I have confidence in the electoral process, and in the ability of the ECNBA to conduct a credible election.

As Lawyers, we must continue to support and strengthen our institutions.

While no process is perfect, I believe that transparency, accountability, stakeholder engagement, and strict compliance with electoral guidelines will enhance confidence in the outcome.

My focus remains on presenting my vision to members, and allowing them to make an informed decision.

10) My vision is to leave behind a modern, efficient, transparent, technology-driven, and member-focused National Secretariat.

I want to be remembered as the General Secretary that passionately ensured that all the Branches are IT savvy for efficiency and to improve service delivery, reduced bureaucratic delays, strengthened Branch coordination, and institutionalised systems that outlive individual office holders.

Success for me will not be measured, merely by occupying the office. It will be measured by whether member(s) can feel a tangible impact on Secretariat deliverables.

If, at the end of my tenure, members can access information faster, obtain services more efficiently, interact seamlessly with the Secretariat, and feel more connected to the NBA, then I would consider my tenure a success!!

Dr Rapulu Nduka – My academic background is directly aligned with the demands of a modern Secretariat

1) I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2005, and have since been in active legal practice, with a strong focus on litigation. Over the years, I have handled several matters across various cadres of court, including appellate courts, culminating in appearances at the Supreme Court.

Notably, I was involved in the celebrated case of Nnaduaka v. Anunobi (2025) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1994) 65; [SC/1245/2019], where the Supreme Court of Nigeria made a landmark pronouncement on limitation of actions, and clarified the law on the proper signing, endorsement, and competence of court processes. The Apex Court affirmed that a court process signed by a known legal practitioner on behalf of another, constitutes a competent process. This decision has had significant impact on legal practice and procedural law in Nigeria.

Beyond litigation, my professional journey has been defined by a deep commitment to service within the Nigerian Bar Association.

Within the NBA, I have served in three key capacities that give me a comprehensive understanding of the Association. First, as Secretary of the Onitsha Branch, I managed a fully functional Secretariat—handling minutes, correspondence, governance processes, and member engagement on a daily basis. I did not merely observe the Secretariat; I ran it, reformed it, and digitalised it. I pioneered the digitalisation of the Branch Secretariat, introduced electronic dissemination of minutes, and established a reliable membership database—bringing efficiency, transparency, and speed to administration.

Second, as a member of the General Council of the Bar, I participated in high-level policy deliberations shaping the direction of the profession.

Third, I served as National Publicity Secretary under Olumide Akpata from 2020 to 2022. In that role, I transformed the NBA’s communications framework and worked closely with the Secretariat. It was a role that required teamwork at the highest level, and I actively supported the Secretariat to ensure that minutes of meetings and key information were released to members in a timely manner. Having performed strongly in that national role, I am confident that my service as General Secretary will be even more impactful and result-driven.

2) The office of General Secretary is too critical for experimentation—it requires proven capacity.

First, my academic background is directly aligned with the demands of a modern Secretariat. I obtained my LL.M in Information Technology Law from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, United Kingdom, and my Doctorate in Cyberlaw from the University of South Africa, Pretoria, South Africa. I am also actively engaged in Artificial Intelligence, and my academic writings in technology and AI speak directly to my competence and capacity in this area.

Second, I bring hands-on secretarial experience. As Branch Secretary, I executed the core responsibilities of a Secretariat daily and reformed them through digitalisation and structured processes.

Third, my tenure as National Publicity Secretary provided national-level executive exposure, and a deep understanding of how the Secretariat operates.

The NBA tenure is just two years, it is not a place to learn on the job. From the very first day, I will build and enforce a culture of professionalism that ensures efficiency, accountability, and consistent performance.

3) The challenge is not the number of Branches—it is the absence of coordinated systems and enforceable standards.

My approach will focus on optimising existing digital infrastructure, to ensure seamless communication and service delivery across all Branches. I will introduce standard operating procedures and clearly defined timelines, to guide interactions between the National Secretariat and branches.

4) This is a process issue, that can be resolved with discipline and structure.

Having successfully implemented electronic dissemination of minutes at the Branch level—and having supported timely release of minutes at the national level—I understand both the problem and the solution.

I will introduce defined timelines for drafting, approval, and circulation of minutes, supported by structured workflows and digital distribution channels.

These timelines will be backed by the NBA Service Charter, ensuring that they are not merely aspirational,o but binding and monitored.

The objective is straightforward: once a meeting is held, members should receive its minutes within a clearly defined and respected timeframe.

5) Strong institutions are built on professionalism, mutual respect, and effective communication.

I possess strong interpersonal and social skills, that enable me to build and sustain productive working relationships. My approach is collaborative, respectful of roles, and focused on institutional objectives.

Where there is clarity of responsibility and open communication, unnecessary conflicts do not arise. My focus will be to ensure that such squabbles are avoided, by maintaining a cooperative and professional working environment at all times.

6) Yes, and my record clearly supports that.

Beyond my academic qualifications in IT Law and Cyberlaw, I am actively engaged in Artificial Intelligence, and my academic writings in technology and AI speak directly to my competence and capacity in this area.

More importantly, I have applied technology in practice—digitising secretarial processes, introducing electronic communication systems, and improving data management.

If elected, I will focus on maximising existing digital platforms, integrating services into the NBA portal, introducing request tracking systems, and automating communication with members.

Technology must deliver results—speed, transparency, and efficiency—and that is exactly how I intend to deploy it.

7) The issue stems from a lack of clear timelines and accountability.

I will introduce enforceable turnaround times, through the NBA Service Charter. Every application will be tracked using a unique reference number, with real-time updates provided to applicants.

Workflows will be streamlined, and escalation mechanisms will be triggered automatically when delays occur.

The principle is simple: once an application is submitted, the applicant should know when it will be completed—and that timeline must be respected.

8) This is fundamentally a data management and tracking issue.

I will implement a centralised digital system, where CLE participation is recorded in real time and automatically reflected in members’ profiles.

9) I have confidence in the ECNBA, and its responsibility to deliver a credible electoral process.

10) My legacy will be a Secretariat that works—efficiently, transparently, and consistently.

I want to move the NBA from uncertainty and delays to predictability and performance. From “process” to “performance”.

Success will be measured through adherence to service timelines, reduction in delays, improved communication, and increased member satisfaction.

Beyond institutional reforms, I will remain personally accessible. During my service, my phone numbers were available across multiple law platforms, and members could reach me at virtually any time. There are several testimonies to the fact that I responded to calls at all hours and provided solutions to inquiries promptly. That level of accessibility and responsiveness, will continue in this role.

Most importantly, I will, from day one, build a culture of professionalism that ensures the Secretariat operates at a high standard throughout the two-year tenure and beyond.

If, at the end of that tenure, members can confidently say, “If it enters the Secretariat, it exits on time”, then I would have fulfilled my mandate.

Chidi Ezenwafor – I’ll introduce electronic documentation and records management

1) I have been in active legal practice, for nearly two decades. The Founder/Managing Partner of Ezenwafor & Co., Abuja, I am also a Notary Public for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (MCArb).

My service to the NBA, spans several years and levels. I served at different times as Secretary and Treasurer of NBA Abuja Branch, Secretary of the Bar and Bench Relations Committee, Member of several Branch and national committees, National Council Member of the NBA Young Lawyers Forum, particularly as Treasurer, and Member of the National Executive Committee of the NBA.

Following the crisis that affected the Abuja Branch, I played a major role in rebuilding institutional memory, restoring members’ confidence and repositioning the Branch.

Beyond the NBA, I am rostered Counsel under the Legal Aid Scheme of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Arusha, Tanzania, providing pro bono legal assistance to indigent persons.

2) The office of General Secretary requires sound administration, discipline, communication and innovation. I possess these attributes. I am a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, and a Certified Management Specialist with Distinction in Time Management. This and my experience as Branch Secretary and member of the National Executive Committee, has given me a practical understanding of NBA administration and stakeholder management. I have managed institutions, built systems and delivered results under challenging circumstances.

3) I believe that the answer to effectively administering over 130 Branches, lies in technology and collaboration. I intend to strengthen Branch relations through structured engagement, digital communication channels, standardised templates and quarterly interactive forums with Branch leadership. By leveraging technology, distance will no longer constitute a barrier to effective administration and service delivery.

4) Information is the lifeblood of any institution. I intend to introduce electronic documentation and records management systems, with clearly defined timelines for the preparation and circulation of minutes and reports. Members deserve timely information, and transparency will be a defining feature of my administration.

5) I believe in teamwork and institutional loyalty. The NBA Constitution clearly delineates responsibilities. My relationship with the President and other National Officers will be guided by mutual respect, consultation and the overriding interest of the Association. I have worked with diverse leaders throughout my career, and understand that institutions flourish when individuals subordinate personal interests to collective goals.

6) I am sufficiently IT-savvy to run a modern Secretariat. During my tenure as Secretary of NBA Abuja Branch and faced with the Covid-19 restrictions which posed serious challenges to physical meetings, I introduced virtual monthly Branch meetings, the first in the Branch’s history. I have always embraced technology, as a tool for efficiency. If elected, I will pursue the digital transformation of the Secretariat through electronic records, online service portals, mobile applications and automated communication systems that will bring the Secretariat closer to members.

7) The challenge of delays in Stamp and Seal processing, requires automation and accountability. I will work towards introducing digital application tracking systems, process efficiency and service-level timelines that will enable members monitor the status of their applications, while significantly reducing delays.

8) Attendance and accreditation processes for Continuing Legal Education, should be fully digitised. I will advocate for integrated systems that capture participation in approved programmes and automatically update members’ records. This will eliminate avoidable delays, and improve confidence in the Continuing Legal Education framework.

9) I have confidence in the Electoral Committee, to deliver a credible process. The integrity of NBA elections, is fundamental to the legitimacy of our leadership. I believe that with transparency, technology and the vigilance of stakeholders, the wishes of members will prevail.

10) Ultimately, I want to leave behind an NBA Secretariat that is efficient, transparent, responsive and technology-driven. Success for me will be measured by stronger Branch engagement, timely communication, improved records management, faster service delivery and increased member satisfaction. My desire is to build enduring systems, and strengthen the institutional capacity of the NBA so that every Lawyer, regardless of location, feels the impact of belonging to the Association.

Nnaebuka Onyebuchi Nwaeze – My training and practical experience has granted me much needed managerial experience, to effectively discharge the responsibility of the office of General Secretary

1) My name is Nnaebuka Onyebuchi Nwaeze. I was called to Bar in 2008, having graduated with Second Class (Upper Division) at both the University (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) and the Nigerian Law School. After my Youth Service, I joined the firm of Adegboyega Awomolo & Associates in September 2009. My training and passion for the profession was greatly moulded under pupillage, and I grew through the ranks in the firm to become the Deputy Head of Chambers before I resigned in 2016 to establish the law firm, Touchstone & Lightheight, which I have led since then.

I was elected as the Financial Secretary of the Unity Bar in 2016 and subsequently, elected as the Branch Secretary in 2018. I was also a member of the National Executive Council of the NBA from 2020 till 2022. I was elected as the NBA Representative in the General Council of the Bar from 2022 to 2024. I have served in several Branch Committees, and currently serve as the Chairman of NBA Garki Branch Public Interest Litigation Committee. I have been privileged to serve the Bar in these various capacities, which have cumulatively given me great insight as to what can be done to strengthen the reach of the Bar in the service of its members and the society.

2) The office of the General Secretary, is truly the engine room of day to day service of the NBA to its members. It makes and keeps vital records and coordinates general activities of the Bar, in collaboration with the President. It requires a person with hands-on experience and capacity, to make and keep records. That I have demonstrated in various ways over the years. I know that my training and practical experience has granted me much needed managerial experience, to effectively discharge the responsibility of the office of General Secretary.

3) Technology has advanced commendably in the last decade, especially information technology. I can also confirm from my knowledge of the workings of the Secretariat that relevant technology is increasingly being adopted in the administration and management of the Secretariat, and all that is needed is to continually strengthen the reforms in that direction, to close time lags and improve access to timely information to members.

4) Similar to this, is the question about Artificial Intelligence. The AI technology is speedily evolving, and as long as we are alive, we will continue to keep up with same and adapt same as much as necessary, in the effort to make the Secretariat efficient in delivering in its role of service.

5) Friction and poor management of same between the President and General Secretary, is as a result of the inability of the actors to understand and keep to their assigned roles. I have not been known to be overzealous or ego driven, so I do not see any possibility of overstepping my roles and having relational difficulty, with either the President or other members of the team.

7) The difficulties in the production of seal, has substantially been addressed. It is no longer as pronounced as it was, a few years ago. Great efforts have been made in resolving that, and added to it also, is the commendable digital seal innovation. We will continue to find practical ways to continue to improve on the gains already made.

8) Also, the CLE certification has been digitised and has since the digitisation, not had any significant complaints in the nature of delays. The Institute has done commendably well in the CLE so far. I shall join in the effort to surmount the current challenge and promote the CLE, as our fast evolving society requires an up to date Legal Practitioner as a matter of necessity.

9) The ECNBA is comprised of notable and distinguished members of the Profession. I have no basis to cast aspersions, or to doubt their sincerity. If anything, I do commend them on the much they have done so far, to bring the process to this stage.

10) The success or otherwise of the holder of the Office of the General Secretary, is to be measured by the stability of the Secretariat and the seamless delivery of the service expected by members. I will leave a legacy of stability, good working environment for the staff, and improvement in the speed and efficiency of Service to the Bar.