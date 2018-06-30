By Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday in Abuja, disclosed that the association would give all it takes to support the country in conducting a successful, credible and peaceful elections come 2019.

Both the National President of the NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud SAN and Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, George Etomi made the pledge yesterday at the unveiling of the NBA’s 2018 annual general conference logo and website.

Mahmoud, in his address, charged lawyers to leverage on the conference to ensure that they made meaningful contributions that would lead to the success of 2019 elections.

According to the NBA President, the 2018 conference would focus on evolving solutions to address the current and contemporary issues affecting the country.

He noted that the theme for the 2018 conference, “Transition, Transmission and Sustainable Institutions”, was apt considering that the country was preparing for elections in 2019.

“Last year’s conference had the theme, ‘African Business: Penetrating through Institution Building’, so we are building on the theme of last year.

“We are however, trying to address the more current and more contemporary issue of transition and transformation and we are not only focusing on local transformation but global trends,” he said.On his part, Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, George Etomi, while stating that the NBA’s annual conference was the largest gathering of lawyers in the world, maintained that the association played a pivotal role in reshaping and reforming the nation by analysing burning issues and evolving possible solutions.

Etomi said that the theme for the 2018 conference was carefully chosen to afford the lawyers the opportunity to x-ray the role of lawyers in the country and on the continent as a whole.