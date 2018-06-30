Extremism transcends international boundaries; no country can combat the scourge alone

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in his Daura, Katsina country home, received his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnasingbe, who is also the current President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with a call on leaders of the sub-region, to collectively fight terrorism, which he described as the enemy of humanity.

Buhari also welcomed the proposal of a summit between ECOWAS and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to address security challenges in the two regions.

In a statement, the President’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari told Gnasingbe that terrorism transcended international boundaries, and no country could combat the scourge alone.

He quoted him as saying, “we need to team up to fight common enemies. Terrorists in whatever form are enemies of humanity, and no effort must be spared to protect our people. I will always support anything that is meant to enhance security in our region.”

The statement which further stated that the security summit is billed to hold on July 30, this year, added that Gnassingbe said he was happy to be in Katsina, the homestead of the president, and thanked him for his help in calming the political situation in Togo.

Adesina said Gnasingbe also briefed Buhari on Mali elections, billed for next month, saying ECOWAS would ensure that everything went smoothly.

According to him, the ECOWAS Chairman, also answered a question on what the sub-regional body could do to help Nigeria with the problem of clashes between cattle herders and farmers.

He said Gnasingbe in response, said the problem was not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but rather common to a number of other countries including Togo.

“It is not a religious or ethnic problem and must not be misconceived as such. We will discuss the matter, and try to find a solution,” Gnassingbe was quoted.

He said the Togolese President also condoled with Buhari on the fire disaster caused by a fallen petrol tanker in Lagos on Thursday which killed nine and burnt 54 vehicles.