President Muhammadu Buhari has departed his hometown Daura, Katsina State for Mauritania after a one-day official visit to the state.

Buhari was in Katsina to commiserate with the victims of windstorm which affected some parts of the state recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President took off from the Katsina International Airport to Mauritania for an official engagement.

The Air Force helicopter marked NAF 600 left Daura helipad at exactly 9.30 am on Saturday.

Buhari’s official trip to Mauritania is to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government from June 30 to July 2.

President Buhari will make a presentation on “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,” at the AU session holding in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

While in Mauritania, Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will also form part of discussions of the African leaders.

On the margins of the summit, President Buhari will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world.

Governors Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, including some top government officials will be on the President’s entourage.