For four consecutive years, the leading dental and orthodontic clinic, Smile360, has bagged the award for the ‘Best Dental Service Provider of the Year’ at the 2018 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) held on June 22 in Lagos. The award was received by Smile360 Clinical Director, Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho who was accompanied by some of her team members.

Spreading the news of the win and expressing her zeal, Traore-Shumbusho took to social media where she wrote: “On behalf of the Smile360 team, I, Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho, would like to use this medium to thank our lovers and supporters for helping us bring the NHEA 2018 ‘Dental Service Provider of the Year’ award home! I can’t aptly express the fulfilment my heart abounds right now, but I just want you all to know we profoundly appreciate this. This marks our fourth consecutive win, and it says a lot about our efforts and contributions to dentistry in the country.”

Well-wishers have responded with congratulatory messages; with many patients asserting to the commendable works of the clinic – one wrote; “Congratulations Dr. Amy! You have taken dental care to another level. Appreciate your service and the excellent staff you have! I am still rocking my braces with style.”

The Clinical Director followed up with a heart-warming speech which was posted on her page; briefly narrating the inception of Smile360 and appreciating supporters and lovers of the clinic as well as the NHEA committee for recognizing their unyielding efforts and contribution to dentistry in the country. The award would mark Smile360’s fourth consecutive win at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards; starting with the first win in 2015 then 2016, 2017 and 2018; all in the ‘Best Dental Service Provider of the Year Category’.

The clinic offers an array of world-class treatment, using surfeit of cutting edge equipment – some of them include; Invisalign, endontic treatment, Digital Smile Design, cosmetic dentistry, implants, Hollywood smile, among others. Traore-Shumbusho has stated the clinic’s foremost goal umpteen times, describing it as an unwavering effort to change the way dentition is perceived in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards NHEA is designed to celebrate and recognize the best individuals and organisations that have contributed in a remarkable manner to the improvement of the Nigerian healthcare sector. It also recognises the rapid growth of the healthcare sector, and the capacity of individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond. Smile360 Dental Specialists has been in the forefront in advocacy and ensuring sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria by making quality Services available.