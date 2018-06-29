International Breweries Plc has joined Lagos State Government to bring live football matches of the ongoing Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals to Lagos fans.

International Breweries is sponsoring all the Viewing centers established by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode through the Lagos State Sports Commission.

These viewing centers, which were adequately secured and insured are located at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island; Abesan playground, Alimosho; Naval Yard Ajegunle; Bishop Aggrey Youth Centre, Mushin and Epe Recreation Centre. He also maded approval for additional two viewing centres at Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu and Badagry Grammar School, Badagry.

During a meeting with the management team of the Sports Commission led by the Director General, Babatunde Bank-Anthony at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Wednesday, Mr. Arne Rust, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Nigeria and Ghana, makers of Trophy Lager Beer and Budweiser, said that “our dream in Africa is to bring people together for a better world and I think that is what Lagos State Sports Commission is doing with these World Cup Viewing centers where people from different backgrounds will come together to watch live matches of the World Cup and equally have fun and enjoy themselves.

“At International Breweries, we play high premium on the welfare of the communities where we operate and we are always out to identify with coexistence of the people to make them happy.

“The idea of the World Cup Viewing centers fit in very well with our dream for the people. I’m glad to say that the enthusiasm among Nigeria at these centres is electrifying as people have a lot of fun. And as a growing company with our brands, Trophy, Hero and Budweiser, we are equally making the people to enjoy themselves.”

He said fans that come to the Viewing Centres will have the opportunity to go home with a lot of imported souvenirs of their products.

To the Director General of the Sports Commission, Hon. Bank-Anthony, the partnership between the Commission and the International Breweries “is borne out of our desire to do things differently. This is an added value to us that a private company is interfacing with us to develop sports in Lagos.”