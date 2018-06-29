Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked the head of the country’s electoral commission for “misbehaviour and incompetence”.

Charlotte Osei and her two deputies were dismissed on the recommendation of a committee set up by the chief justice to investigate complaints against them.

Last year, a number of electoral commission workers alleged that she had abused her office – and demanded her removal over corruption allegations.

Ms Osei was appointed by former President John Mahama, before his defeat by Mr Akufo-Addo in the last election.

She has denied any wrongdoing and Ghana’s main opposition party has repeatedly said the accusations against her are trumped up.

Ms Osei – a former corporate lawyer – was Ghana’s first female electoral commissioner since the country returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

She had successfully supervised the 2016 general elections, according to international observers. (BBC)