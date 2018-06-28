Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government and the Hunan Province of the People’s Republic of China have signed a friendship agreement that will cover several areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Director-General of Foreign Affairs, Office of Hunan Provincial Government, Mr. Xu Zhengxian, and the Kano State Attorney General Ibrahim Mukhtar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

During the ceremony on Thursday, the state Acting Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, said the state has carved a niche for itself “as a famous commercial centre, with easy access to multiple markets and millions of people not only in Northern Nigeria but also in Niger, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Sudan”.

He described Kano as an ideal investment destination because it serves as one of West Africa’s largest markets.

The acting governor stated that the entrepreneurial skills of Kano, its people’s warm hospitality and the vast natural resources were also an added advantage that would encourage prospective investors.

“We therefore welcome this bilateral agreement with you because I can see that you intend to invest in agriculture, construction, leather, textile and other areas,” he told the Hunan delegation.

Prof. Abubakar was confident that the friendship would continue to grow from strength to strength, thereby expressing appreciation to Lee Group, a Chinese conglomerate, for its investments in Kano, which he said has created thousands of jobs and added value to the local and national economy.

Earlier, the governor of Hunan Province, Mr. Xu Da She, who spoke through an interpreter, explained that the Friendship Agreement aimed to deepen Nigeria-China relations.

“We have experience in social and economic development and we are willing to share it with the people of Nigeria. We are willing to deepen cooperation with Kano in agriculture because we have expertise in agriculture, agricultural equipment and technology, processing of products as well as infrastructure development,” he said.

Highlighting that his province is the home of Mao Zedong, he described it as an important and essential part of China with over 73 million inhabitants and a total GDP of about US$500 million.

Mr. Xu Da She expressed optimism that the relationship between the two sister states would yield positive results with multiplier effect on both countries, stressing that the states have huge potentials that could be harnessed for mutual benefit.