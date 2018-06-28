.Notore extends sponsorship of the league

Government College Ibadan Old Boys Cricket Club, GCI, recently emerged champions of the 2017/2018 Notore Club Cricket Committee (CCC) league Super four . GCI defeated the defending Champions and the league champions, Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club by 7 wickets in a 50 overs game at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval.

Ibeju Lekki won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 103 runs all out in 3.5 overs, Friday Udoh scored 34 runs off 55 balls in 94 minutes , Femi Solebo scored 15 runs off 51 ball in 75 minutes, James Chukwu scored 9 runs off 33 balls in 33 minutes while Elijah Olaleye scored 9 runs off 24 balls in 40 minutes .

From the bowling side of GCI. Isaac Okpe took 4 wickets in 8 overs conceeded 22 runs , Elijah Monday took 3 wickets in 4 overs conceeded 15 runs , GCI captain Chimezie Onwuzulike took 2 wickets in 7.5 overs conceeded 19 runs while Silvester Okpe took 1 wicket in 8 overs conceeded 13 runs .

In the second innings GCI Cricket Club of Ibadan scored 107 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 21.1 overs to end Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club suprimacy in Super four .

The representative of the Group Managing the Director and Chief Executive Officer of Notore, Mr Onajite Okoloko, Miss Ngozt Mba expressed excitement on the success of Notore CCC Cricket League promising that Notore Chemical Industries Plc would continue to sponsor the CCC league addinfg that Notore’s mission is to revive the game of cricket from the grassroots level in Nigeria.

Miss Mba on behalf of Group Managing Director and CEO Mr Okoloko congratulated Government College Ibadan Cricket Club and Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club on their performance during the championship final adding that colors would be added in continuation of the sponsorship of the League.

”We at Notore are excited to continue to sponsor the Club Cricket Committee League (CCC League), as we feel strongly that their mission to help revive cricket at the grassroots level in Nigeria resonates greatly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians through our businesses.

“We are pleased to see that our sponsorship of CCC has been positively impacting some of Nigeria’s best rising young cricket players while also inspiring other young athletes to pursue their athletic aspirations.

“On behalf of our Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Onojite Okoloko and everyone at Notore , we would like to congratulate Government College Ibadan Old Boy Cricket Club and Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club on their performance during the championship finals and we look forward to supporting CCC again in the upcoming cricket season” Said Mba

The chairman of Club Cricket Committee , Mr Charles Omohera has described the 2017/2018 Notore CCC League as a huge success pointing out that with the support of Notore CCC has been able to put up a better league and looking forward to a better 2018/2019 Notore CCC league.

Government College Ugeli Cricket Club and Cricket Lovers Cricket Club got promoted to Division 1 while Rocks Cricket Club of Abeokuta relegated to Division 2 of the Notore CCC Cricket Leagus.