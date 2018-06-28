Nine people died in the huge inferno caused by a fuel tanker that exploded on Otedola Bridge along Lagos Ibadan-Expressway on Thursday, according to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

A situation report released by the General Manager, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, also said 54 vehicles were razed by the inferno.

The agency said the nine people that died included eight adults and one minor, while four persons who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the hospital.

Explaining how the tragic incident occurred, LASEMA said a “Mack tanker truck loaded with 33 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) moving inward Berger at about 5:23pm, fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into fire outbreak.”

It also said LASEMA Response Team, men of Lagos State Fire Service, LRU fire, LSNC, NSCDC, FRSC, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, SEHMU, LSPWC and Nigeria Police Force from Alausa and Isheri Divisions were the responders present at the scene.

The agency said recovery operations were still ongoing as efforts were being made to move all burnt vehicles off the road.

Meanwhile, The Lagos State Government has commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives and property in the explosion.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, the state government described the incident as most unfortunate and regrettable.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we extend our deepest commiseration to the families of persons who lost their lives as well as properties to the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of pain and grief.

“As a government, we would not relent in putting measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property of all residents,” Bamigbetan said.

The Commissioner said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had directed all relevant agencies to move into the area to normalise the apprehension that had taken over the area and to also ensure that those in need are adequately taken care of.

He also urged motorists to continue to adhere to the safety standard and the State Traffic Laws so as to prevent a re-occurrence of such incidents.