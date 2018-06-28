Nigeria’s journey at the 21st edition of the quadrennial tournament happening in Russia has come to an end with the Super Eagles losing 2 – 1 to La Albiceleste of Argentina at St. Petersburg stadium. Fans and football lovers have joined the official malt drink of the Super Eagles, Amstel Malta, to show their support and solidarity. The team which was unlucky in its last Group D game will not proceed to the next stage.

The 2018 tournament started June 14, with Nigeria placed in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina. However, Nigeria was only able to defeat Iceland which earned the team just 3 points. This is the sixth time Nigeria would qualify for the tournament.

Reacting to the outcome of the match, portfolio manager, non-alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Ngozi Nkwoji stated that “We are proud of the Super Eagles as they have fought a good fight by putting their best foot forward and Amstel Malta will continue to lend its support”.

Nigerian Breweries PLC is a big supporter of Sports in Nigeria. In February 2018, the nation’s pioneer brewer through its premium malt brand, Amstel Malta, signed a partnership agreement with the Nigerian Football Federation giving it exclusive rights as the official malt drink of all the national football teams including the Super Eagles.