From Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Wednesday in Abuja met President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House over the massacre of scores of people in Plateau State at the weekend.

After the meeting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dogara, hinted at the possible reorganisation of the country’s security apparatus.

Dogara, who did not details of the reorganisation, said the president was putting in place enough security measures meant to prevent a repeat of such magnitude of violence as he advised various states and communities affected by the violence to invest in peace building from traditional rulers to the government.

“The president has taken enough steps. These are security issues. Security matters are not what you can discuss. But we have been briefed on all he’s doing, the reorganisation, the plans he’s putting in place to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“My advice to our people, not to just the people of Plateau State, but in Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, so many communities in this country faced with this situation especially in the North, I think the issue of security, in communities, living peacefully, must be taken as a project that each level must invest in, whether as traditional rulers, community leaders, whether we are government, from councillor to chairman, to the government and all strata of the society, we must invest in peace building because that is the only way we can live in secured communities and ensure that we have progress as a country,” Dogara said.

Details later…