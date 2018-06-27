The Edo State government is removing illegal structures, billboards, posters, pictures because they run foul of the development imperatives of the state which is captured under the Environmental Sustainability thrust of the state’s Six Thematic Pillars.

It is disruptive of anybody to place structures without due approval from relevant government agencies, upsetting development plans for public utilities and other social amenities. Government has a well-thought-out plan for the state and no one is allowed to arbitrarily erect structures contrary to government’s vision.

This decision is not targeted at any individual or group. The structures, billboards and posters being removed do not only deface public space, they also are not approved by relevant regulatory agencies.

Crusoe Osagie,

Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy

Edo State Government