Ugo Aliogo

The President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson has commended members of the National Assembly for their commitment to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).

Johnson also urged the lawmakers to expedite action on the remaining parts of the PIGB for executive assent.

Johnson who disclosed this recently in a statement made available to THISDAY, called on government agencies such as Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) to ensure the provision of jobs to Nigerians instead of foreigners.

This, he said would help reduce unemployment in the country.

“We are calling on the government and its agencies, including the NCDMB, DPR and NAPIMS to stop IOCs from offshoring of jobs to other countries which is taking a very negative dimension in the Government efforts of job creation.

“This is one of the ways to reduce the growing unemployment in Nigeria. We are also using this forum to inform government agencies of the clandestine move by the Petrobras management to sell off the Company,” he noted.

The PENGASSAN president noted that the impact of the union’s new industrial relations approach, saying it has helped addressing some industrial issues that lingered for a long time.

He explained that to ensure organisational development and growth, labour and management must always find a way to collaborate, respect the rights and obligations of both parties, observe international labour standards, guard against abuse of Nigerian trade union laws; honour collective bargaining agreements and other harmonious industrial relations processes.

Speaking on the union’s activities, he stated that apart from the ongoing rehabilitation of the National Secretariat and the proposed face-lift of the Zonal Secretariats, the oil workers’ union was also perfecting plans for the establishment of income generating ventures.

He added: “The Constitution Review Committee has been set up to holistically review all aspects of our constitution that will dissect areas of frictions for a stronger, united and cohesive PENGASSAN. Adherence to constitutional provisions and best practices in labour engagement is crucial to the maintenance of cohesion, discipline and industrial harmony.”

