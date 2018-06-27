Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday said that, it has commenced a comprehensive assessment of the recent windstorms in Bauchi and market fire disaster in Azare to provide further supports to victims of the disasters

The Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, in a statement by the agency spokesman, Sani Datti, in Abuja, noted that the assessment would be jointly carried out with officials of the Bauchi State government to ascertain the damages and come up with modalities on how to further support the communities in addition to the initial interventionby the agency.

According to the statement, Maihaja dislosed this in his office when he received the Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed Abubakar.

Engr Maihaja, while sympathising with the Bauchi State Government over the disasters, said “President Muhammadu Buhari who had earlier visited the state, has directed NEMA to fully support the victims, a task he said the agency is prepared to accomplish.”

The Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar said the visit was a follow up to appreciate the prompt response of the President and intervention of NEMA to the victims of the disasters.

The Governor said the Bauchi State Government was prepared to collaborate with the Federal Government and any other organization or individuals towards the restoration of livelihoods and reconstruction of the damaged homes in Bauchi and the Azare Market as well as providing any other supports for recovery of the market traders.