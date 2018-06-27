Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police has rescued seven girls at the Agofure park at Mile2 Lagos from a woman trafficker, who was possibly taking them across the border for prostitution and drug trafficking among other related crimes.

According to the police during the parade of suspects at the Command Headquarters Ikeja, officers of Layeni Station Ojo-Road rescued the girls on arrival at the Agofure park on Friday June 22 this year.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, disclosed that a member of public had called to inform the police that some girls were seen at Agofure motor park, Mile 2 Lagos.

“The informant said the girls appeared lost and confused claiming that one woman by name, Rita lured them to Lagos. With this, W/Inspector Ebun Anyanwu mobilised detectives to the scene,” he said.

The CP continued that during interrogation, it was revealed that the girls were brought to Lagos with a promise of finding them jobs. “The Rita lady brought them from Delta state with a promise to give them jobs.”

The victims, who are aged 17 and 35 years olds, included: Akpotu Progress; Florence Emonena; Celina Abosa and her sister Augustine Tessy; Glory Monday; Gift Jacob and Lewisca Akalu.

He, therefore, warned parents and guardians never to be deceived by anyone who offer their children jobs in Lagos or abroad. “Parents and guardians need to be weary. Do not pay attention to people who come to you promising to give your children rosy lives abroad..”

He said further that if not for the intervention of the police, the trafficker would have taken them across border for prostitution and other vices. “Although the human trafficker is still on the run, the police will ensure she is arrested.”

One of the girls, Augustine Tessy, expressed that auntie Rita had approached them about better jobs and payment in Lagos if they had skills. “She came to Agbaraoto from Lagos. She told me that if I have handwork I can make it in Lagos.”

As a hairstylist in her home town, Augustine embraced the idea. “Since my parents did not have money to send me to school again, I make hair. And she said people in Lagos have opened shops looking for good stylists. So, my sister – Celine – and I came with her.”

Yet another, Emonena Florence, 35, said the woman – Rita – offered her same. “I am from Opara in Delta. Auntie Rita is from Orogun. She told me she had a very big shop in Lagos and needed hairstylist. I told her I wasn’t good at it but I could make hair.”

Accordingly, Emonena was happy to go work in Lagos. “When police arrest us in Lagos, Rita ran away. I gave police her number to call her. She refused to come. She told them that she was in Edo State and that since they arrested us, they should keep us.”

As a result, she added: “We have not been eating. My friend, Tessy could not stop crying until she fainted and was rushed to the hospital.”

Now, in line with this crime, the police arrested a member of the syndicate, Emmanuel Daniel, 30, that brought the girls to Lagos. “I must commend the officers of Layeni for being vigilant. And the public is doing a great job in community policing to end crime in the state.”

The CP assured the public: “Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate