Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday in Abuja lamented last weekend’s gruesome killings of scores of people in Plateau State, describing it as vicious and horrible.

The vice-president also promised that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would make relief materials available to victims along with N10 billion fund approved for rehabilitation of farmers of the affected communities by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The DG of NEMA will ensure that that is done as relief materials are provided in various areas where they are required. We have also talked about the N10 billion fund which the government approved for the rehabilitation of farms and farming communities; the farmers in particular.

“Fortunately, we have the Deputy Chairman for Food and Security Council who is here with us; the Governor of Kebbi State. That fund is to enable farmers who have not been able to farm, but who have lost farmlands to be rehabilitated and we would provide for them inputs. We would provide whatever assistance is required so that they can go back to their farms and go back to farmlands and this we are going to make available also here in Plateau State.”

