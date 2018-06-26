Nigeria – Argentina match has kicked off at Saint Petersburg. It’s a full house in the stadium.

As expected, Argentine fans outnumbered Nigeria’s.

After 11 minutes, Argentina having better possession 70%-30% and three shots on goal.

13 minute, Iheanacho failed to capitalise on defensive error by Argentine defender. It first attempt.

14 minute, Goallllllllllll Messsiiii. The Argentine legend picked Banega long ball to beat Omeruo and the Uzoho in goal. The Argentine former Great, Maradona, spotted in the in wild jubilation.

26th minute, improvement in ball possession, Argentina 68% to Nigeria’s 28% unfortunately, goalkeeper Uzoho is down after collision with goal bound Hugain.

As it is now, Argentina is in a vantage position because it’s still goalless in the Croatia vs Iceland match

33rd minute, First yellow against Balogun after foul on goal-bound Di Maria and the resultant freekick by Messi hit the wood work.

37th minute, Messi almost scored again but good defensive work by Balogun stopped the move.

41st minute, Nigeria appealed for a corner but referee ruled corner throw.

44th minute Nigeria wants a penalty kick after what looks like foul on Iheanacho but referee over ruled Forth official signified two minutes added time.

End of first half.

49th minute, Referee awards penalty to Nigeria after Mascherano was charged for holding Balogun.

50th minute, Victor Moses converts the kick advantage Nigeria to qualify at 1-1

56th minute, Croatia leads Iceland by lone goal meaning there is all to play for in this match

70th minute, Ndidi missed a sitter off team play In the vital area

74th minute, Nigeria Igalo misses another sitter but penalty appeal overruled via VAR

79th minute, Higuain missed from close range