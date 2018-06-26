Greece’s Education Ministry has banned mobile phones in primary and secondary schools and will also prohibit the operation of security cameras during school hours.

According to Education Minister, Kostas Gavroglou, teachers will be allowed to carry mobile phones only for teaching purposes.

The ministry prohibits the use of mobile phones and electronic devices by students during school hours, especially devices that allow them to process image and sound.

The use of private mobile phones by teachers is allowed only for teaching purposes and always within the framework and rules for the protection of personal data.

Teachers will be allowed to use devices such as PC’s, laptops, tablets and interactive boards which are provided by the school.

The use of cameras in schools is also forbidden as well as the posting of videos that include any images or footage of students.

The new rule also bans photos and videos with students in schools.

The processing and the posting and storage on digital media of material from commemorative pictures and videos from school life is allowed only with the consent of the students’ parents and assigned guardians.(NAN)