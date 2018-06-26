National operator, Globacom, last Saturday evening sent off the second group of winners in its ongoing consumer loyalty promotion, Go Russia, to the eastern European country.

The lucky subscribers departed for Russia via Emirates Airline at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. This brings to 13 the total number of Glo subscribers who have so far benefitted from the promotion. Seven winners who emerged in the first draw had earlier traveled to Russia after a reception held for them by Globacom.

The six winners in the second group include Osagie Edwin Isibor from Benin City, Mayowa Ibe Akinbode from Ijaiye in Abeokuta, Muyideen Olayiwola Disu from Isale Eko, Lagos, Maxwell Igwegbe from Lugbe in Abuja, Popoola Abdulrafia Olaide from Ijebu Igbo and Ebube Benson Uzoma from Imo State.

With 13 winners having gone on the all-expenses paid trip thus far, 9 more subscribers will still benefit as a total number 22 winners are to emerge in the promotion.

Just before the second group left for the airport on Saturday evening, Globacom hosted them at its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, where it charged them to represent the country well in Russia. However, one of the winners, Osagie Edwin Isibor from Benin City, had his travel documents waiting for him, but could not make the trip owing to poor health

The grandmasters of data urged its subscribers and those not yet on its network to seize the opportunity of the promotion to get a chance to enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia which is currently hosting the world. It added that “more winners will be unveiled from the next set of draws to be conducted soon in the GO RUSSIA promo which was unveiled to reward our amazing subscribers who have stood solidly behind the brand over the years”.

On their part, the excited subscribers were full of praise for Globacom for fulfilling its pledge to take them to Russia. One of them, a 200-level Public Administration student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Miss Uzoma Ebube Benson said, “Globacom has shown over the years that it is a company that truly believes in Nigeria and Nigerians with the way it gives back to the country”.

Another winner, 32-year-old Akinbode Mayowa, a fashion designer said, “The trip is very unique because this is the first time I will be making a foreign trip and it is absolutely free of charge in every respect”.

Similarly, Disu Muyideen Olayiwola from Lagos confessed that he initially doubted the genuineness of the promo “but it is a reality today, and I cannot but be grateful to Globacom for this golden and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The promo which started on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 is open to all new and existing Glo subscribers on both the prepaid and postpaid platforms. Those who want to take part in it should send GO to 240 on the Glo network between now and when the promo will end.