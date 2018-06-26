Ejiofor Alike

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has raised the alarm over some illegal groups that extort money from customers under the guise of fighting for electricity customers rights.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr. Godwin Idemudia appealed to the company’s customers in a statement at the weekend to desist from patronising such unregistered groups who are out to defraud customers.

He said that a group was reported by customers to be extorting money from communities within and outside EKEDC network to deceive members of the public to contribute money for the campaign to set a uniform monthly bill for all customers without consideration for differences in type of electrical appliances individual homes and businesses.

The EKEDC spokesman, however, urged customers to be wary of such people and avoid being duped or used as pliable tools for selfish interest of some people.

According to Idemudia, anyone promising to fight for uniform electricity bill for all customers is only out to exploit the ignorance of some people about electricity billing system.

“Since electricity bills vary from one customer to another by reason of the type of appliances and monthly consumption in individual homes and businesses, any campaign for uniform electricity bill for all customers is fraud an exercise in rabble-rousing and mass deception for self aggrandisement,” he added.

He said that the company had received series of complaints on those fraudulent groups, while many community leaders had always disowned such groups and described them as mere attention seekers who had never been known in their communities for leading or partaking in any communal developmental efforts.

Idemudia assured customers of the company’s readiness for fruitful mutual engagement at all times, while advising customers to avail themselves of the open and direct stakeholders’ engagement policy of the company.

He said the stakeholders forum had made it possible for any aggrieved customer to directly relate with the company through the various customer care platforms for lodging complaints and resolving such without the intervention of any self-seeking mercenary.