* Tasks them to redeem image of judiciary

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Tuesday swore in seven newly appointed judges of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court with a charge to them to redeem the image of the judiciary.

According to Onnoghen, the country’s judiciary has been on the eye of the storm and the public has bad perception about its working.

He disclosed that he had already initiated far reaching reforms to reverse the situation and urged judicial officers to ensure the reforms succeed.

The CJN appealed to the judges not to forget the spirits and words of the oath they have taken, and ensure that they are guided in arriving at their decision by laws, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and precedence.

“Don’t get emotionally involved in matters before you. Hear both side of the story (that is the case) before you and master the pleadings before deciding,” he said.

Justice Onnoghen reiterated his earlier admonition to judges to be courageous because on their shoulders rest the hope of every Nigerian who may have cause to come before them to resolve conflicts.

He also admonished the new judges to be in charge of their courts and on top of the game by being in control of proceedings, adding that as judges, they should not turn themselves into political instruments in the hands of politicians who may wish to use them in achieving their selfish ends.

“Don’t allow yourself to be a victim of political wrangling,” he stated.

The seven newly inaugurated FCT High Court judges are: Binta Mohammed, Modupe Osho-Adebiyi, Gaba Venchak Simon, Babangida Hassan, Akobi Iyabeni Anna, Samirah Umar Bature and Asmau Akanbi Yusuf.