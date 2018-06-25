On Friday June 22nd, 2018, football fans thronged the Super Eagles Dome in Surulere, Lagos to cheer on the Nigerian national football team as they faceoff Iceland in Volgograd Stadium, Russia.

As the Official beer of the Nigerian Super Eagles, Star Lager took their support for the national team a notch higher, with the set up of a state-of-the-art football experience venue for passionate football fans.

The Super Eagles Dome features a tunnel showcasing the glorious history of the Super Eagles on LED, plus high-tech and multimedia technology that gives a 360-degree experience, a VIP lounge and a mini studio where football legends Ben Iroha, Ike Shorunmu, Uche Alozie Okechukwu and Tijani Babangida discuss the game and analyse the performance of the Super Eagles moderated by sports journalist Steve Dede.

The dome also hosted artistes M.I and Small Doctor alongside DJ Big N who entertained music lovers with their hit songs during the after-party. The ecstatic fans who already had a wonderful evening watching the Super Eagles beat Iceland through an Ahmed Musa brace, also enjoyed winning several gift items courtesy of Star Lager Beer at the dome.

Speaking at the venue, Abayomi Abidakun, Senior Brand Manager Star Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said,

“Star Lager as proud supporters of the national team has set up a meeting point where fans of like minds can come and show their love and support for the Super Eagles notwithstanding the scoreline.”

The Super Eagles Dome was created for passionate football fans to spur the national team to victory while enjoying a 360-degree experience of ‘Football unusual’, with entertainment and an added plus of prize giveaways. It is scheduled to continue throughout the competition in Russia, and in multiple cities across Nigeria.