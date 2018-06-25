By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Monday inaugurated nine new judges for the Federal High Court, with a charge to allow integrity be their watchword in the dispensation of justice to the citizens that may likely appear before them.

Onnoghen asked them to always have at the back of their mind that they are accountable to God, who chose them for their exalted position.

At the inauguration ceremony performed at the Supreme Court, Justice Onnoghen re-emphasised the need for judges to always abide by the constitution, oath of office and code of conduct for judicial officers so as not to go astray.

Specifically, the CJN pleaded with judges to look beyond temporary advantages but to work assiduously so as to make their names and marks on the bench.

“With your inauguration today, you are now judges to dispense justice to all manners of mankind. In doing so, I urge you to let integrity be your watchword, be bold and fearless when you are applying law with facts and judicial precedence.

“Let nothing untowards influence your decision on the bench. Pick your models from the retired and serving judges, pick the best style of writing judgment, improve on it for expeditious dispensation of justice,” he said.

Besides, the CJN pleaded with the new judges to be in charge of their courts, master the facts and apply law to the facts to be able to resolve where issues have been joined by parties.

He also counselled the judges to resist the invocation of their jurisdiction in commercial matters, adding that where parties freely entered into agreement, such issues should be referred to arbitration for amicable settlement rather than troubling the courts.

“I assure you, the job is great, good but you can find a way of making it better because Nigeria’s judiciary is one of the best in the world, where judges work day and night,” he said.

The new judges include Justices Peter O. Lifu, Sunday Bassey Onu, Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata and Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark.

Others are Justices Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon, Aminu Bappa Aliyu, Tijjani Garba Ringim and Nkeonye Evelyn Maha.