Premium sports and entertainment broadcaster, Kwesé, is uniting football fans across Nigeria with its multi-platform approach to broadcasting the FIFA World Cup.

With Kwesé’s media rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia encompassing; Free-to-A ir (FTA) television, pay-TV, p ublic viewing, radio and mobile platforms, the broadcaster is captivating football fans across Nigeria.

Football loving Nigerians are spoilt for choice as they can watch the FIFA World Cup at home on terrestrial television via Kwesé Free Sports or in high definition (HD) on the Kwesé TV decoder, as well as on-the-go using either the Kwesé TV Everywhere app, available to only Kwesé TV subscribers, or the Kwesé iflix app which can be accessed by both Kwesé and non-Kwesé subscribers. Those in transit can also tune to Nigeria Info FM, Wazobia FM and other local radio stations to enjoy commentary in English, Pidgin and local languages.

Furthermore, diehard football lovers who prefer to enjoy the game in the company of others can unite as fans at Kwesé Football Fan Arenas. Thanks to the Kwesé Football Fan Arenas situated across the country, tens of thousands of Nigerians could share in the camaraderie and celebrate the Super Eagles’ 2-0 victory over Iceland, last Friday.

Football fans can catch the Super Eagles clash with Argentina on Tuesday 26 June at 7pmat any of the Kwesé Football Fan Arenas situated in major cities across Nigeria including; Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Calabar. Access to the fan arenas is free.