By Nume Ekeghe

FRAGG Investment Management Limited, a fund management and investment advisory company is offering to raise new capital as debt and equity investments, and support business growth.

The company specialises in small and medium-sized investments by channelling investments in the multi-sector SMEs to generate empowerment and economic growth while creating a valuable social impact.

The firm is making available a minimum of N175 million for investment in companies and projects in the impact sectors such as-financial institutions, agriculture, healthcare, affordable housing, and climate finance – that are looking to expand and scale-up.

In a statement, the Managing Director Fragg Investment Management, Mr. Franklin Odoemenam said: “Using a triple-bottom line approach, our main target is investing in and mobilising funds for high-growth companies in Nigeria and West Africa that promote social and environmental impact.

“Our goal is to make a strong financial return for investors while supporting companies that are contributing to a better world.”

The timeframe for the application and selection process of interested participants is between July 6, 2018 and August 7th, 2018.