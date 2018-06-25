The candidate of the Mega Party of Nigeria in the July 14, 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Mr. Adebisi Omoyeni has called on the people of the state to fight for their future and that of their children in their choice of the next governor of the state.

He made the call while speaking on a current affairs programme on Progress FM, Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Omoyeni had earlier interacted with the people at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Life Fountain Cathedral where he charged worshippers to vote for him as the best among those seeking their votes.

While speaking on the Radio programme, Omoyeni noted that the economic and social conditions of the state have become so bad that people can only remember what happened in the old Western Region as the time they enjoyed purposeful governance.

“It is sad that when we should be looking at a future that will bring breakthrough in innovation and advancement we are only talking about the glorious past. This election is about fighting for the future of our state and liberating them from retrogression. Ekiti people should vote for a man who will plan for their future and those of their children through qualitative education, good healthcare services and provision of employment so that our young people can earn decent living and live stable life,” he said.

Omoyeni said his party is focused on reviving Ekiti state across all sectors, adding that the welfare of the people will remain his priorities.

He condemned the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for wasting the resources of the state on white elephant projects when workers and pensioners are not paid.

“We have a good that refused to take advantage of various Federal Government initiatives that should alleviate the poor socioeconomic conditions of our people. I want our people to vote for me and my party and i will ensure our people benefit from various development funds created by the Central Bank and Bank of Industry,” he said.