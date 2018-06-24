Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

No fewer than three persons have been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for involving in robbery.

They are: Oluwatuyi Kayode, Abayomi Femi and Jegede Gbenga for their complicity in armed robbery. Another accused person, Ajimoko Kayode, was to spend the rest of his

life in jail for a similar offence.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye handed down the sentences after listening to both the prosecution and defence and examined the evidence before the court.

They were arraigned on four counts of conspiracy and armed robbery contrary to Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R 11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Their offence also contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

They were first brought to court on February 7, 2017 when the charge was read to them and their pleas taken to which they pleaded not guilty.

On January 20, 2015 at Olokemeji, Odo Ado, Ado-Ekiti, it was established that the convicts serially robbed Kolawole Ogunlade, Babalola Modupe and Ojo Adedeji of their valuables which include a laptop, BlackBerry phone, jewellery and handsets, among others.

During the operation, they were armed with weapons such as cutlass, big stones and broken bottles.

Their last victim, Ogunlade, engaged one of the robbers with a member of the gang mistakenly stabbing his colleague on the head.

The wounded robber was rushed to a hospital where he was arrested and handed over to the police which led to the arrest of the other three members of the gang.

Exhibits tendered include the statements of the accused persons, cutlasses and four mobile phones recovered from them.