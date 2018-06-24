By Chinedu Eze

In response to recent terror threats in the country, the federal government has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Danjuma Muhammad, to take over affairs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Police Command.

In the past, the command was headed by officers of the rank of Commissioner of Police. The immediate past head of the command, Mr. Abdullahi Ali, who has just retired, is a Commissioner of Police.

THISDAY gathered that the security of the airport was important to government in the face of threats by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to carry out attacks on the air transport sector and that explained the move by the authorities to assign an officer of the rank of Assistant Inspector General.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Alabi said the deployment of an AIG to take over the helms of affairs at the nation’s busiest airport was aimed at improving safety and security of travellers and other airport users, adding that Muhammad is an experienced officer who has served in many commands and formations prior to his transfer to oversee security issues at the Lagos airport.

“The transfer of a very senior ranking officer to the airport command is very strategic and the objective is to ensure that nothing untoward occurs here. The AIG has since assumed duties and has warned officers attached to the Command that he will not tolerate laziness, idleness and dereliction of duties,” he said.

Alabi said the AIG had also issued a warning to touts parading themselves within the airport environment and threatened them with prosecution when apprehended.

On the threat by terrorists, he said Muhammad assured travellers and other airport users that adequate measures had been put in place for their safety and security.

“The Command is working with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other sister security agencies to ensure that our airport is safe. Our advice is that travellers and other airport users should remain vigilant, law abiding and also comply with the new security measures at the airport environment, “Alabi said.