Prioritising employee well-being alongside various flexible working options, has earned Sterling Bank Plc the award for Best Quality of Life in the Large Corporates category at the 2017/2018 Great Place to Work Awards held in Lagos recently.

The leading commercial bank was able to achieve this feat by building an enabling workplace that optimises its employees’ abilities and potential; a thriving environment where workers love what they do, a workplace that values and empowers one no matter the job function or background.

Presented to the bank by the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute Africa, the award affirms the bank’s commitment to creating a positive workplace that fosters excellence and productivity.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said, “We are proud to receive this award because it affirms our commitment to building a workplace that guarantees quality life for all employees. The commitment to give employees the best possible led us to invest in various enablers onsite – a creche for employees’ babies/toddlers, a gym, an on-site clinic, flexible work options, paternity leave and stock options for all employees, among others.

These schemes have improved the daily lives of employees significantly and engendered employees’ commitment.”

Chief Human Resource Officer, Sterling Bank, Mrs. Temi Dalley described the Best Quality of Life in the Large Corporates category award presented to the bank as well deserved, considering its pioneering employee well-being initiatives.

“We are a caring brand which explains the commitment to build a workplace where employees are fully invested in their jobs and the employee experience is fully optimised at every touch point. Our enabling work environment which is also physically safe and non-threatening is fostering excellence, improving productivity and higher customer satisfaction.”

A further review of Sterling Bank’s new head office annex located on Ikorodu Road in Lagos, reflects her commitment to providing her employees with the best possible work environment, the annex office is equipped with a fully functional gym and game room which has game consoles and a pool table to ensure employees take out time to relax and have fun at work and an on-site clinic. The office is also fitted with solar panels that generates clean energy in line with the bank’s environmental sustainability agenda.

The Great Place to Work Awards is a distinctive way the Great Place to Work Institute recognises the accomplishments of organisations and it is globally recognised as the most authoritative for companies’ recognition and research programme in the world.

The award takes place in 45 countries on six continents and represents over 100 million employees’ voices, forming the largest and most respected employee survey worldwide. It represents the definitive employer-of-choice and workplace quality recognition any company can receive.

Another testament to the bank’s impeccable pedigree as a Great Place to Work was its recent listing on the Top 100 Places to Work in Nigeria earlier on in March.

Sterling Bank was ranked 26th among the top 100 places to work in Nigeria in 2017/2018. More than 100 Nigerian companies and other countries in Africa, including multinationals, oil and gas companies and financial institutions participated in the assessment.

The Best 100 Companies to Work for in Nigeria is an annual list published by Jobberman, Nigeria’s biggest job portal. The report ranks companies in Nigeria based on job satisfaction, employee happiness, career growth prospects, work-life balance and other relevant metrics as voted for by employees and career professionals.