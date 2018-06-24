Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau youths in Mangu local government Area, yesterday protested the incessant killing of their kinsmen by the Fulani, barricading the highway from Mangu to Jos.

There have been reported cases of killings of innocent persons by unknown gunmen in Arangai and Mangu Halle villages, both in Mangu local government, the Fulani and the natives pointing accusing fingers to each other.

But the protest yesterday was prompted by the killing of two children of a clergy in the area on Friday night. They alleged the failure of the authorities, particularly the security operatives to protect them.

Converging at Mangu Halle village where they blocked the new Mangu-Mamaraban Foron- Busa-Buji road and also Mangu-Barkin-Ladi road, they disrupted free flow of vehicular movement rendering commuter stranded in the aftermath.

As they burnt tires in five different barricades, the youth chanted “Enough-is-enough of killings in our community; we are tired of security excuses.”

It took the intervention of the traditional head of Mangu, who pleaded with the youths before the situation was brought under control.

Dawash, while recounting the killings said, “Last Sunday a young man was killed by the so-called unknown gunmen at Arangai, and since then, it has been killings upon killings every day.

Just yesterday evening between the hours of 8.00 and 9.00pm two children of our Reverend in Aragai were killed by the so-called unknown gunmen, and we are now saying enough is enough of these killings.

“We are tired of the security situation in Mangu Local Government where our loved ones are been killed every day for no just cause.”

The President of Mwaghavul Youth Movement (MYM), Mr. Gayus Dapul, said, “The protest is to send a message to the stakeholders in Plateau that the youths and the people of Mangu are not happy with the security situation in the area.

“It is our way of expressing our dismay over the bad state of security in Mangu LGA, because we have discovered that each passing day our people are being killed.”

Dapul called on the Federal and State Governments to rise up to their responsibility of protecting the people.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tyopev Terna, confirmed the incident, adding that his men were on ground trying to control the protesting youths.