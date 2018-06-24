By Femi Ogbonnikan

A creative business magazine titled, ‘Ladies-in-business’ to help develop and grow upcoming women that are entrepreneurs, business starters and intending business owners is set to hit the newspaper stands soon across the country.

It was gathered that, in line with the global Women Empowerment initiative, the magazine was birthed as a platform to celebrate and appreciate female owned businesses.

According to the publisher, Adeshola Onadipe, prior to this time, it is found out that, ladies were not found in the fore-front of business operations across the country and the corporate world due to various challenges they have been encountering.

She identified one major challenge as the inability to balance family and social life of ladies with their business life and this has brought about many conflicts in terms of what a woman should achieve and what she should not.

“Candidly, a woman can actually achieve it all, but of course, not at the same time. It will all come through at one phase or the other. Hence, the focus of this magazine is on the totality of how a woman can still make it despite all challenges through ideas, innovation and change.

“Recently, things have drastically changed to a greater level that every lady has actually got herself into excellent performance grades to do one business or the other through self-motivation, self-actualisation and self-devotion.

“However, much more are still in place to be done because the young entrepreneurs and business starters are still not able to find their feet in the midst of trying to balance between who they are, what their business portray, what other ladies in business are doing, whom to emulate, how to cope as a lady in business and how to meet up in all aspect.”

Onadipe, however, stated that the audience of the magazine would consist of ladies who want to explore great destinations, improve their outlook on life, grow their businesses, develop themselves to learn quickly, learn easy ways to get profit, stay healthy, find out the latest technology gadgets and information, learn networking tips and eventually achieve success.

As a result, she said the official launching of the magazine is slated to hold on July 7, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Special guests being expected at the occasion, include US Consul-General officials, Lamiah Momoh (SA to Edo State Governor on Millennium Development Goals), Demi Owoseje (MD/CEO, Majeurschesterfield Furniture), Mrs Olasunmbo Ojukotola (Head of Department, Family Social Services, Lagos State Government), Ezinne Okonkwo (MD, Dewdrops Cakes), Supriya Sharma (MD, SAS Business Solutions) and Biola Alabi (Africa Media Expert), while the launching would be sponsored by Keystone Bank Plc.