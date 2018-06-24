Bamidele Famoofo

Though Hantec Group is a financial service company with specialisation in wealth creation for customers through forex trading and asset management, it has drummed up support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the World Cup fiesta ongoing in Russia.

In this regard, two of its customers which were selected in a promo christened ‘Hantec Global World Cup Prize Draw’ held at its Lagos Office recently took home assorted gifts in the spirit of the world cup.

Two customers who emerged winners of the first edition of the Draw went home with 14 inch TV set, 1.5hp air conditioner, 3.5kva generator set, 100 litres deep freezer, and 2 units of the 2018 world cup super eagles jersey respectively.

The first lucky winner, Mr. Bernard Eze, a customer of Hantec who is resident in Lagos eulogized the gesture of the company, describing it as a worthy partner in wealth creating wealth for Nigerian. The second winner of the gifts, Mr. Ethelbert Ikwuegbundo from the garden city of Port Harcourt said his relationship with the company in the last few years when he discovered it has been mutually beneficial. According to him, the customer relation of Hantec is second to none.

Explaining the rationale behind the reward, the CEO of Hantec Global in Nigeria, Mr. Mike Fowope, said “we wanted to support Nigeria because it is the World Cup season.

We know that Nigerians are crazy about football and also the Super Eagles are part of the teams playing. We felt we should support the naija spirit with rewarding our clients with those bumper prizes”.

Fowope, said the motivation behind the draw was the current good business environment the company is enjoying. “If business is not good there is no how we will be able to do this. But basically for us, it is a way to show appreciation to our clients. We are saying thank you for what you have done”.

“Eligibly for the draw was that clients must have a minimum of $250 in their trading accounts. They should be able to trade minimum of five lot sides in that period”, Hantec disclosed.

Established in 1990 in Hong Kong, the Hantec Group mission is to provide customised and professional wealth-management services to help its customers create and accumulate wealth. The Group endeavours to capture competitive advantages by meeting the enormous and increasing global demand of foreign exchange and bullion business through an effective marketing strategy and future.

To strengthen its overseas networking, the Hantec Group is approved by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide investment financial services in Australia. These include leveraged foreign exchange and bullion trading services in both foreign exchange and derivative markets. As a customer oriented company, the Group’s professional team has expertise in different aspects. These comprise securities, foreign exchange (Currency trading), bullion trading and commodity futures.

They use advanced analytical software to offer quality financial services for corporate and individual clients. Apart from the provision of financial services, the group also explores cultural innovation in business leveraging synergies across Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mainland China.