By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram members yesterday attacked a village in Borno state, killing four persons. The village, Tunkushe is few kilometres away from Maiduguri, the capital of the troubled State.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of Police in Borno State, Edet Okon, in a press release said: “Today being 23/06/18 at about 0100hrs, gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attacked Tunkushe village in Konduga local government area of Borno State.”

Okon said four persons were killed in the attack. He further revealed that the police authority has deployed more personnel to strengthen security within the area.