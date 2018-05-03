As part of efforts to raise awareness on the benefits of boosting body immunity, a major pain killer company, Dexa Medica, makers of Boska with CHI pharmaceuticals has held its routine Pain Free Day initiative in Fegge community, Kano State recently.

The event, which introduced Dexa’s immune booster, Stimuno, to members of the community, had over 1,000 participants who were educated on the benefits of having and maintaining a strong immune system.

The Brand Executive, Dexa Medica, Joseph Christopher said from qualitative findings, it has been observed that consumers are faced with a lot of health challenges, ranging from stress, recurrent infections such as frequent malaria attacks, diabetes, hypertension, kidney stone, liver damage, immuno-compromised disease such as HIV, tuberculosis that could be treated with Stimuno.

“Community members have also used this opportunity to see health experts who have provided full range of health services for free. They gave out free eye glasses for those in need, as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects. They also gave out branded items and Stimuno brand to Fegge consumers.

He said the event was specially designed to introduce Stimuno brand to consumers so that they can strengthen their immune system and avoid unnecessary breakdown.

“Besides rendering free health services, we also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties,” Christopher said.