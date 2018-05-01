By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Tuesday reiterated the commitment of his administration towards improving the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Tambuwal gave the assurance at the 2018 Workers’ Day held at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto.

He said the state government has accorded priority to the enhancement of the welfare of the civil servants in the state.

According to him, this include training and retraining of civil servants, prompt payment of salaries as well as the settlement of accumulated gratuities and pension to the tune of over N5 billion.

Others are sale of government quarters to civil servants and recruitment of 2,000 teachers under the State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB), among others.

Tambuwal stated that this became necessary in view of the fact that the progress of every state depends on the skilled manpower that would channel resources to productive ventures.

“The present administration gives priority to the activities of labour unions considering their role in advancing the aspirations of the workforce.

“We have been doing all possible to ensure a dynamic and disciplined workforce that will meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens of the state,” he stated.

The governor, to this end, called on the workers to rededicate themselves to duty in order to achieve the set objectives.

He also applauded the union leaders in the state for the maturity they exhibited in the pursuit of their legitimate entitlements.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Aminu Umar Ahmad, said workers are solidly behind the state government for according priority to their welfare.

He commended Tambuwal for introducing initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of workers in the state.